Russian anger grows over strike that killed dozens of troops in Ukraine

  • Rare acknowledgment by Russia of casualties after barracks blast
  • Third night of Russian attacks on Ukraine signals new tactic
  • Ukraine says Russian aerial strikes are failing
A Ukrainian soldier watches a drone feed from an underground command center in Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine Expand

Pavel Polityuk

Russian nationalists and some lawmakers have demanded punishment for commanders they accused of ignoring dangers as anger grew over the killing of dozens of Russian soldiers in one of the Ukraine war's deadliest strikes.

In a rare disclosure, Russia's defence ministry said 63 soldiers were killed on New Year's Eve in a fiery blast that destroyed a temporary barracks in a vocational college in Makiivka, twin city of the Russian-occupied regional capital of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine.

