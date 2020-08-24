Russian agents 'saw no proof of Navalny poisoning'

Russian security agents were tracking Alexei Navalny's every move before he suddenly fell ill, and saw no attempt to poison him, they have claimed.

President Vladimir Putin's most outspoken critic was transferred to a German hospital on Saturday and remains unconscious after what supporters say was an attempt on his life in Siberia.

Doctors who treated him in Siberia before he was allowed to travel to Germany rejected claims of poisoning, saying he was suffering from a "metabolic disorder".

Security sources told the Russian newspaper Moskovsky Komsomolets that plain-clothes officers followed Mr Navalny and his team in Siberia, where he met supporters before regional elections.

Agents said they had traced transactions made by his team to work out what food and drink they might have bought.

The sources added they had seen no suspicious activity and suggested that if Mr Navalny was poisoned, it must have been on the plane to Moscow, or at the airport shortly before the flight.

Mr Navalny has long said his moves were being tracked by the security service.

"I am not at all surprised by the level of surveillance. But it is astounding [the security service] has no reservations about discussing it so openly," said Kira Yarmysh, his spokeswoman.

Mr Navalny (44) began crying out in pain on Thursday on a Moscow-bound flight, and the plane was forced to make an emergency landing in the Siberian city of Omsk.

Russian doctors at first denied his family's requests that he travel to Germany for treatment, before relenting. He is having tests at a medical centre in Berlin. Germany is providing 24-hour security. (© Daily Telegraph, London)

