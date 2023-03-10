| 1.1°C Dublin

Russia uses hypersonic missiles in overnight offensive that kills at least six civilians

A local resident walks among the remains of residential buildings destroyed by a Russian missile strike near the town of Zolochiv. Photo: Reuters/Andriy Perun Expand

Pavel Polityuk and Andriy Perun

Russia fired a huge wave of missiles across Ukraine on Thursday as people slept, killing at least six civilians and knocking out power in an attack Kyiv said included six Kinzhal hypersonic cruise missiles .

The mass strikes on targets far from the front were the first such wave since the middle of last month and shattered the longest calm since Moscow began an air campaign against Ukraine’s civil infrastructure five months ago.

