Russia unleashes missile barrage on Ukraine in one of biggest attacks of war

Defiant Zelensky says bombardment ‘won’t change balance of power’

Tom Balmforth and Olena Harmash

Russia fired more than 70 missiles at Ukraine yesterday in one of its biggest attacks since the start of the war, knocking out power in the second-biggest city and forcing Kyiv to implement emergency blackouts nationwide, Ukrainian officials said.

Three people were killed when an apartment block was hit in central Kryvyi Rih and another person died in shelling in Kherson in the south, they said. Russian-installed officials in occupied eastern Ukraine said 12 people were killed by Ukrainian shelling.

