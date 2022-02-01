Russia troops at Ukraine border ‘not a threat’, China tells the UN

A Ukrainian serviceman observes pro-Russian separatists' positions through a periscope from a trench at a frontline position in the Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, yesterday. Meanwhile, the US and Russia are squared off at the UN Security Council over Ukraine. Photo: AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda

Russian troops massed close to the border with Ukraine are not a threat, China said last night as it accused the United States of “warmongering”.

Beijing ramped up its support for Moscow at a heated public meeting at the United Nations in New York, amid growing fears of an invasion of Ukraine.

Zhang Jun, China’s UN ambassador, said there was no basis for Western claims that Moscow, which has at least 127,000 troops near its border with Ukraine and in Belarus, is about to stage an incursion.

China joined Russia in a bid to block a meeting of the UN Security Council on the military build-up yesterday. China has previously cautiously backed Russia in its stand-off with the US and Nato.

The move will stoke fears that President Putin is building closer ties with Xi Jinping, the Chinese president, as relations with the West deteriorate.

Moscow accused Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the US ambassador to the UN, of whipping up “hysterics” and “megaphone diplomacy” after she demanded a first meeting on the crisis. Vasily Nebenzya, Moscow’s UN envoy, had sought to close down the meeting from the outset, but failed with 10 nations backing the open discussion.

Mr Putin has made a string of demands including a ban on Ukraine joining Nato and the withdrawal of troops from the alliance’s eastern flank.

Mr Zhang said Russia’s concerns were “legitimate” and must be “taken into account” in future diplomatic efforts to ease the tensions. “Nato’s expansion is an issue that is very hard to sidestep in attempts to defuse current tensions,” he said.

It follows Mr Xi, agreeing in a call with Mr Putin, that Nato must acquiesce to his demands. The UN session was the start of another week of high-level diplomacy, although discussions between the US, Nato and Russia have so far failed to ease the tensions.

Russia has deployed at least 127,000 troops near its border with Ukraine and in Belarus, where it says it plans to carry out joint exercises with the Belarusian army.

Moscow dispatched 5,000 troops into Belarus, which neighbours Ukraine, “with plans for more in the coming weeks”, the White House said.

“Russia’s actions strike at the very heart of the UN Charter,” Ms Thomas-Greenfield said. “This is clear and consequential a threat to the peace and security as anyone can imagine.”

In a statement after the talks, US President Joe Biden said: “If instead Russia chooses to walk away from diplomacy and attacks Ukraine, Russia will bear the responsibility, and it will face swift and severe ­consequences.”

Emmanuel Macron, the French president, said in a statement that he had spoken on the phone to Mr Putin yesterday, following a call between the leaders on Friday.

Moscow denies Western claims it is plotting an imminent invasion, despite the troop deployment and threats from Mr Putin of “military technical measures” if Nato does not bar Kiev from ever joining the alliance.

One-hundred prominent Russians have signed an open letter hitting out at “insane” Kremlin actions that have pushed the country to the brink of war with Ukraine.

Dozens of luminaries, from Soviet-era film stars to physicists and cartoonists, signed a letter published yesterday that accused authorities of “taking Russian citizens hostage” with their “criminal enterprises”.

It said: “Russia does not need a war with Ukraine or the West. No one is threatening us and no one is attacking us.”

