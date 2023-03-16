| 10.9°C Dublin

Close

Russia tries to recover US drone ‘downed by jet’ in Black Sea

Ukrainian soldier carries a portable anti-aircraft missile system in the area of the heaviest battles with the Russian invaders in Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Roman Chop) Expand
PMC Wagner soldiers are seen, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Bakhmut, Ukraine in this image obtained by REUTERS from social media released March 14, 2023. Telegram @razgruzka_vagnera via REUTERS. REUTERS WAS ABLE TO VERIFY THE LOCATION AS BAKHMUT AND WAS NOT ABLE TO CONFIRM THE DATE THE PHOTOS WERE TAKEN. FACES WERE BLURRED BY SOURCE. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES Expand

Close

Ukrainian soldier carries a portable anti-aircraft missile system in the area of the heaviest battles with the Russian invaders in Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Roman Chop)

Ukrainian soldier carries a portable anti-aircraft missile system in the area of the heaviest battles with the Russian invaders in Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Roman Chop)

PMC Wagner soldiers are seen, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Bakhmut, Ukraine in this image obtained by REUTERS from social media released March 14, 2023. Telegram @razgruzka_vagnera via REUTERS. REUTERS WAS ABLE TO VERIFY THE LOCATION AS BAKHMUT AND WAS NOT ABLE TO CONFIRM THE DATE THE PHOTOS WERE TAKEN. FACES WERE BLURRED BY SOURCE. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES

PMC Wagner soldiers are seen, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Bakhmut, Ukraine in this image obtained by REUTERS from social media released March 14, 2023. Telegram @razgruzka_vagnera via REUTERS. REUTERS WAS ABLE TO VERIFY THE LOCATION AS BAKHMUT AND WAS NOT ABLE TO CONFIRM THE DATE THE PHOTOS WERE TAKEN. FACES WERE BLURRED BY SOURCE. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES

/

Ukrainian soldier carries a portable anti-aircraft missile system in the area of the heaviest battles with the Russian invaders in Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Roman Chop)

Jamie Johnson

The Kremlin will try to recover the wreckage of an US drone that crashed into the Black Sea after being hit by a Russian fighter, a senior Russian official said yesterday.

It is a move that could further escalate tensions between Moscow and Washington.

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2023]

More On Ukraine

Most Watched

Privacy