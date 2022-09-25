Russia tries to halt Ukrainian tide by blowing up river dams

Russia is bombing dam s to flood military crossing points in an attempt to halt the progress of Ukrainian counter-offensives, according to the UK Ministry of Defence.

On top of its deadly campaign of shelling cities in the east, Moscow is also targeting the Siverskyi Donets and Inhulets rivers, where Ukrainian troops have been advancing at great speed.

Yesterday, the UK said said Russia was firing on the Pechenihy Sam on the Siverskyi Donets River, just days after striking a dam on a reservoir near Kryvyi Rih, causing flooding on the Inhulets River.

It is thought that it used short-range ballistic missiles.

“Ukrainian forces are advancing further downstream along both rivers,” the UK defence ministry said.

“As Russian commanders become increasingly concerned about their operational setbacks, they are probably attempting to strike the sluice gates of dams, in order to flood Ukrainian military crossing points.”

Yesterday, Russian forces launched attacks on Ukrainian cities killing at least three people and wounding 19 others.

Oleksandr Starukh, the Ukrainian governor of Zaporizhzhia — one of the regions where Moscow-installed officials are organising referendums on joining Russia — said a Russian missile hit an apartment building in the city, killing one person and injuring seven others.

Ukraine and its Western allies say that the referendums under way in Kherson and Zaporizhzhia in the south and the eastern Luhansk and Donetsk regions have no legal force. They say that the vote represents an illegitimate attempt by Moscow to seize Ukrainian territory.

Ukrainian officials said people were banned from leaving some occupied areas until the four-day vote was over, armed groups were going to homes to force people to cast ballots, and employees were threatened with the sack if they did not participate.

On Friday, Ukraine’s presidential office said 10 civilians were killed and 39 others wounded by Russian shelling in nine regions. Two civilians were killed in the Donetsk region, and three people were injured, according to Pavlo Kyrylenko, governor of the Donetsk oblast.

