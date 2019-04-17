Russia to pull plug on global internet access

Russian lawmakers have passed the third reading of a controversial bill designed to create a fully autonomous local internet.

Dismissing criticism that the bill represented pulling the plug on the global internet, more than two-thirds of deputies voted in favour in yesterday's vote.

The bill now passes to its next, largely pro-forma stages - discussion in the upper house on April 22 and then presidential approval soon thereafter.

Officially described as a bill to enable the "reliable" functioning of the Russian internet in the case of an "attack" from abroad, the new law is seen by some as a first stage towards creating a Chinese-style firewall.

The measures introduced legislate to divert Russian internet traffic through pre-approved exchange points and to force ISPs to install new network equipment with the aim of restricting anonymity.

The law would also build up a parallel domain name system to allow the Russian internet to function independently in the event it is cut off. (© Independent News Service)

