Russia tightens noose on last city standing in the battle for Donbas

US president Joe Biden has said the US will not send Ukraine advanced long-range weapons that can reach into Russia. Photo: Reuters/Joshua Roberts

A Ukrainian serviceman shelters from shelling as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues in the Donetsk Region. Photo: Serhii Nuzhnenko

Russia’s offensive reached the centre of Severodonetsk yesterday, as Ukrainian officials said the battle over the Donbas had reached “maximum intensity”.

Moscow’s troops were said to have been sent on virtual suicide missions in the struggle to capture the last Ukrainian-held city in Luhansk, which would give them control over the Donbas.

As Russian units edged through the city’s suburbs, a French journalist was killed during an attack on an aid convoy evacuating civilians.

Local authorities were forced to abandon any further attempts to rescue up to 13,000 people left sheltering from the constant Russian bombardment of Ukraine’s eastern front.

Oleksandr Striuk, Severodonetsk’s mayor, said Russian troops had “advanced a few blocks towards the city centre” and Ukrainians were battling to push Moscow’s forces out of the city.

But there were reports Russia had all but cut off the so-called “life road” through which Kyiv has been resupplying its fighters in Severodonetsk.

“The fighting has reached its maximum intensity, the Russian occupation forces are firing along the entire line of contact and trying to hit the depths of our defences with artillery,” Oleksandr Motuzyanyk, a spokesman for the Ukrainian ministry of defence, said.

“The fiercest battles are taking place in the Severodonetsk, Bakhmut and Kharkiv directions.”

In its two-week assault on Severodonetsk, Russia has advanced to encircle two-thirds of the Ukrainian resistance’s positions. Moscow’s forces have launched constant artillery attacks to pave the way for ground assaults.

Ukrainian officials stress their troops would have a better chance of clinging on to the territory if they were given missile systems to take out the Russian cannons.

But US president Joe Biden has said the US will not send Ukraine advanced long-range weapons that can reach into Russia.

Serhiy Haidai, Luhansk’s regional governor, said Russians were using the “same tactics over and over again”.

“They shell for several hours – for three, four, five hours – in a row and then attack,” he explained.

“Those who attack die. Then the shelling and attack follow again, and so on until they break through somewhere.”

In one ground attack, Frederic Leclerc-Imhoff (32), a journalist working for French broadcaster BFMTV, was killed while covering a humanitarian bus leaving the town. Ukrainian officials said a bullet struck him in the neck.

Footage published via Mr Haidai’s Telegraph messaging app showed the journalist’s bloodied body lying next to an aid lorry riddled with bullets.

Ukrainian sources are unsure of what will happen to the remaining stranded citizens, many of whom are in bunkers underneath a chemical plant in Severodonetsk.

They fear the city will suffer the same fate as Mariupol, the Black Sea port city which was razed to the ground by Russian forces during a two-month siege.

Mr Haidai said two people had been killed and five others wounded by Russian attacks on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Kyiv’s fighters launched counteroffensives in the Russian-occupied southern region of Kherson.

Kherson was the first major city to fall at the beginning of the invasion and has since been used by Moscow as a strategic hub and staging post for its offensives across southern Ukraine.

With Moscow’s resources stretched thin as a result of the battle for the Donbas region, Kyiv pushed Russian troops back into “unfavourable defensive positions”, Ukraine’s general staff said.

Sergei Lavrov, Russia’s foreign minister, says pushing Ukraine’s military out of the Donbas remains an “absolute priority”.

Moscow switched its focus to capturing the Donbas, Ukraine’s industrial heartlands, after failing to take Kyiv in the early phase of the war. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)

