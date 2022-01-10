Russia takes over guard duties of key Kazakhstan areas

Russian soldiers have taken over guard duties at “strategic facilities” in Kazakhstan as the Kazakh military continues an “anti-terrorist” operation to subdue unrest.

Kazakh officials said 164 people have been killed in the unrest and 5,000 people have been arrested, including some foreign nationals.

Anti-government protests have rocked Kazakhstan, the wealthiest country in central Asia, since January 1.

Sparked by demonstrations over a fuel price spike, they spread quickly, with thousands of people channelling discontent over stagnant living standards and poor social services.

Protesters say armed extremists have since taken over and blighted their cause.

Looking to restore order after protesters stormed government buildings and fought police, Kazakh’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev last week invited in a 3,000-strong military force of former Soviet states led by Russia.

The arrival of Russian soldiers in Kazakhstan has been controversial, not only because this is the first time that the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) has deployed, but also because analysts have said it may threaten Kazakhstan’s sovereignty.

Kazakh officials said Russian soldiers were guarding strategic sites and not fighting protesters.

“A number of strategic facilities have been transferred under the protection of the united peacekeeping contingent of the CSTO member states,” the Kazakh presidential office said.

Russian paratrooper commander Andrey Serdyukov said yesterday the force had finished deploying to Kazakhstan and would remain there until the situation stabilised completely.

He said the troops were guarding important military, state and socially important sites in major city Almaty and nearby areas.

Kazakhstan hosts the Russian space rocket launch site at Baikonur in the remote southern steppe and is a major transit hub for China’s Belt and Road Initiative, an infrastructure programme to link East Asia with Europe.

President Tokayev has ordered Kazakh soldiers to fire at any armed demonstrators without warning, an order criticised yesterday by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

“The shoot-to-kill order, to the extent it exists, is wrong,” Mr Blinken told US media.

Mr Tokayev blames the unrest on bandits and terrorists. Erzhan Kazykhan, a special representative of Mr Tokayev, said: “Regretfully, peaceful demonstrations in Almaty and some other regions were hijacked by perpetrators and both local and external terrorist groups speaking foreign languages.”

Last night, Mr Tokayev fired two more top security officials in a purge over the unrest.

The sacked officials were deputies to former intelligence chief Karim Massimov, who was arrested on suspicion of treason in the Central Asian republic that borders Russia and China.

No single group has emerged to speak for the protesters. Demonstrations against a fuel price rise began a week ago before erupting into a wider protest against Mr Tokayev’s government and the man he replaced as veteran president, 81-year-old Nursultan Nazarbayev.

The violence has spurred speculation of a rift in the ruling elite, with Mr Tokayev fighting to consolidate his authority after firing key officials and removing Mr Nazarbayev from a powerful role as head of the Security Council.

The violence has dealt a blow to Kazakhstan’s image as a tightly controlled and stable country, which it has used to attract hundreds of billions of dollars of Western investment in its oil and minerals industries.

In Almaty, the biggest city where much of the violence was concentrated, normal life appeared to be returning yesterday.

Security forces have set up checkpoints around the city. Smashed windows, gutted cash machines and torched buildings bore witness to the destruction.

The main Republic Square remained sealed off.