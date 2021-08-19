Russia suspected as US diplomats in Berlin are hit by mysterious ‘Havana Syndrome’

At least two US officials based in Berlin have required medical attention for 'Havana Syndrome' recently

American diplomats stationed in Germany have fallen ill with the unexplained condition known as Havana Syndrome – the first time the malady has been detected in officials permanently based in a Nato country.

United States intelligence reportedly believes Russia may be behind the mysterious condition, which causes ear pain, sudden dizziness, severe headaches and confusion.

At least two US officials based in Germany required medical attention for the condition in recent months, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The American embassy in Berlin declined to comment on specific cases, but said the US would leave no stone unturned to protect its diplomats.

Havana Syndrome is named after the Cuban capital, where the first cases were detected among US officials in 2016.

Since then, it has affected diplomats and intelligence officers in a number of countries, including Britain, where two officials accompanying former US president Donald Trump on his state visit in 2019 fell ill with suspected cases of the condition.

About two dozen American diplomats and intelligence officers based in Vienna have been affected this year.

Those affected were working on Russia-related issues such as gas exports, cybersecurity and political interference.

“There is no evidence about what happened to us, but it is striking that some of us had worked on Russia-related issues,” the newspaper quoted an unnamed American official who was flown home for treatment as saying.

US intelligence is said to believe Russia may be using powerful microwave devices to steal data from the targets’ mobile phones and computers, and that the condition is an unintentional side-effect.

However, Germany’s Der Spiegel magazine claimed yesterday it had uncovered evidence that Russia has long been working on a way to send dangerous radio waves via a target’s mobile phone.

If true, that might explain why some of those targeted appeared to suffer fresh attacks even after returning to the US – something that has puzzled American investigators.

News that the condition appears to have spread to diplomats based in Germany will worry the US and its allies. They are the first known cases to affect US officials permanently based in the country of a full Nato member.

However, it has also affected American officials based at other, as yet undisclosed European countries, according to the Wall Street Journal.

An early FBI investigation concluded that the initial cases in Havana were probably a case of “mass psychogenic illness”, where a group of people start to show symptoms because they believe they are sick.

However, more recent US medical investigations have found evidence of physical brain injuries in those who have been affected by the condition.

A report commissioned by the US last year found the injuries could be caused by a form of microwave weapon. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2021)

