Russia sets out terms for peace as army suffers losses

A resident tries to clear the shelling debris from a flat in Kramatorsk. Photo: Anatolii Stepanov/ AFP

The Kremlin yesterday offered its terms for a peace deal with Ukraine on a day when Vladimir Putin’s invasion again remained bogged down.

After 12 days of intense fighting, the Russian president’s spokesman said the war could be halted “in a moment” if Kyiv were to agree to Moscow’s demands.

Opponents of Mr Putin said the offer was a climbdown on the Russian’s president’s call to “de-Nazify” Ukraine and showed his war had been a “failure”.

Russian troops continued to suffer heavy losses and had failed to gain air superiority, while a 65km armoured convoy north of Kyiv remained stalled and open to counter-attack.

In contrast to Mr Putin’s refusal to recognise Ukraine’s right to exist, Dmitry Peskov, his spokesman, yesterday accepted the country was an “independent state” and laid out the most explicit terms yet for a ceasefire.

That included Ukraine recognising Moscow’s right to rule Crimea and the independence of two Russian-held separatist regions. The Kremlin is also demanding that Kyiv remains neutral and not join either Nato or the EU.

But senior political sources said the deal should be treated with “scepticism” amid fears the Kremlin was setting a trap as a prelude to more bombardment of Ukraine cities.

A third round of talks held in Belarus failed to reach agreement last night.

Ukraine said there had been some “small positive” progress on the establishment of humanitarian corridors, while a Kremlin aide said the talks had “failed to live up to our expectations”.

Russia was again accused yesterday of preventing the evacuation of civilians in besieged cities including Mariupol, with Ukraine claiming its forces were shelling escape routes.

Ukraine’s deputy prime minister described the offer of safe passage leading to Russia or Belarus, rather than western Ukraine, as “absurd”.

His comments came as The humanitarian crisis in Ukraine deepened yesterday as Russian forces intensified their shelling.

Food, water, heat and medicine grew increasingly scarce, in what the country condemned as a medieval-style siege by Moscow to batter it into submission.

Yesterday’s talks between the two sides ended with a top Ukrainian official saying there had been minor, unspecified progress toward establishing safe corridors that would allow civilians to escape the fighting.

Russia’s chief negotiator said he expects those corridors to start operating from today.

However, that remained to be seen, given the failure of previous attempts to lead civilians to safety amid the biggest ground war in Europe since World War II.

Well into the second week of the invasion, with Russian troops making advances in southern Ukraine but stalled in some other regions, a top US official said multiple countries were discussing whether to provide the warplanes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has been pleading for. He called for more punitive measures, including a global boycott of Russia’s oil exports, which are key to its economy.

“If (Russia) doesn’t want to abide by civilised rules, then they shouldn’t receive goods and services from civilisation,” he said in a video address.

He has also asked for more warplanes. Deputy US secretary of state Wendy Sherman said officials are “trying to see whether this is possible and doable”.

While the West has been rushing weapons to Ukraine such as anti-tank and anti-aircraft missiles, some officials fear that sending warplanes could be seen by Moscow as direct involvement in the war.

Russian president Vladimir Putin’s forces continued to pummel cities with rockets, and fierce fighting raged in places. In one of the most desperate cities, the encircled southern port of Mariupol, an estimated 200,000 people – nearly half the city’s population of 430,000 – were hoping to flee, and Red Cross officials waited to hear when a corridor would be established.

The city is short on water, food and power, and mobile phone networks are down. Stores have also been looted for essential goods.

Police moved through the city, advising people to remain in shelters until they heard official messages broadcast over loudspeakers to evacuate.

Hospitals in Mariupol are facing severe shortages of antibiotics and painkillers, and doctors performed some emergency procedures without them.

In the capital Kyiv, soldiers and volunteers have built hundreds of checkpoints to protect the city of nearly four million people, often using sandbags, stacked tyres and spiked cables.

Some barricades looked significant, with heavy concrete slabs and sandbags piled more than two stories high.

“Every house, every street, every checkpoint, we will fight to the death if necessary,” said Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko.

In Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, with 1.4 million people, heavy shelling slammed into apartment buildings.

Mr Klitschko reported that fierce battles continued in the Kyiv region.

Meanwhile, at The Hague in the Netherlands, Ukraine pleaded with the International Court of Justice to order a halt to Russia’s invasion, saying Moscow is committing widespread war crimes.

Russia “is resorting to tactics reminiscent of medieval siege warfare, encircling cities, cutting off escape routes and pounding the civilian population with heavy ordnance,” said Jonathan Gimblett, of Ukraine’s legal team.

Russia snubbed the court proceedings, leaving its seats in the Great Hall of Justice empty.