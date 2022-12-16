| -2.5°C Dublin

Russia sends stern warning to US about delivering sophisticated missiles to Ukraine

A ministry spokesperson said continued United States support ‘could entail possible consequences’

Local resident Natalya speaks inside her apartment, which was destroyed by shelling in Donetsk, Ukraine. Photo: Reuters/Alexander Ermochenko Expand

Local resident Natalya speaks inside her apartment, which was destroyed by shelling in Donetsk, Ukraine. Photo: Reuters/Alexander Ermochenko

Jamey Keaten, Kyiv

Russia’s foreign ministry has warned that if the United States confirms it is to deliver sophisticated air-defence missiles to Ukraine, it would be “another provocative move by the US” that could prompt a response.

Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said in a weekly briefing that the US had “effectively become a party” to the war in Ukraine, following reports that it will provide Kyiv with Patriot surface-to-air missiles, the most advanced the West has yet offered to help repel Russian aerial attacks.

