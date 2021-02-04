Russia rejects 'hysterics' from West over jailing of Navalny

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is ordered to two years and eight months in prison by a court in Moscow. Photo: Reuters

Russian authorities yesterday shrugged off the massive rallies against the jailing of top Kremlin foe Alexei Navalny and rejected Western criticism as “hysterics” as activists reported more than 1,400 new arrests in the crackdown on protesters.

A Moscow court on Tuesday ordered Mr Navalny to prison for two years and eight months, finding that he violated the terms of his probation while recuperating in Germany from a nerve-agent poisoning. The ruling immediately ignited new protests in Moscow and St Petersburg that followed massive rallies over the past two weekends.

Speaking in court, Mr Navalny denounced the accusations against him as fabricated and driven by President Vladimir Putin’s “fear and hatred”, saying that the Russian leader will go down in history as a “poisoner”.

Asked to comment on Mr Navalny’s speech, which was shared widely on Russian social media platforms, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov responded that it’s not up to him to determine Mr Putin’s place in history. Like Mr Putin, Mr Peskov avoids mentioning Mr Navalny by name.

Mr Navalny, a 44-year-old anti-corruption campaigner who is Mr Putin’s most determined political foe, was arrested on January 17 upon returning from his five-month convalescence in Germany from the poisoning which he has blamed on the Kremlin. Russian authorities deny any involvement and claim they have no proof that he was poisoned despite tests by several European labs.

As the court ruling was read, Mr Navalny smiled to his wife Yulia, who attended the hearing, and traced the outline of a heart on the glass cage where he was being held. “Everything will be fine,” he told her as guards led him away.

She thanked supporters on her Instagram, saying: “There are so many good, strong and fair people who support Alexei and myself that there is no way to step back and there is nothing to fear. We will win anyway,” she said.

The prison sentence for Mr Navalny and Russia’s tough police response to peaceful protests drew harsh criticism from the United States and European Union nations.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged Moscow to immediately free Mr Navalny and those who were detained during protests.

“Even as we work with Russia to advance US interests, we will co-ordinate closely with our allies and partners to hold Russia accountable for failing to uphold the rights of its citizens,” he said. French President Emmanuel Macron called Mr Navalny’s conviction “unacceptable” and called for his immediate release. “A political disagreement is never a crime,” said Mr Macron. “The respect of human rights, like that of democratic freedom, is not negotiable.”

Chancellor Angela Merkel’s spokesman Steffen Seibert yesterday reiterated the German leader’s call for Mr Navalny’s immediate release and an end to the police crackdown against anti-government protesters.

Mr Seibert told reporters that the Moscow court’s ruling “was far from the principles of rule of law,” noting that it was based on Mr Navalny’s earlier conviction, which the European Court of Human Rights had deemed “arbitrary” and a breach of Mr Navalny’s rights to a fair trial.

“The German government condemns this systematic use of violence against peaceful protesters,” he said.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov yesterday rejected the Western demands as “arrogant and improper”, saying that Moscow will not be moved by Western “hysterics”. He defended the Russian police response to protests as much milder than some police action against demonstrators in Western countries. Mr Lavrov said he will present EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell with relevant videos to prove that point when he visits Moscow later this week.

