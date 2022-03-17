Russia recruiting ragtag band of reinforcements from across globe

Vladimir Putin is calling on foreign armies and mercenaries for a second wave of fighters, in an acknowledgement that Russia has taken significant casualties in Ukraine so far.

US officials say Russia has deployed all the forces it had gathered on Ukraine’s borders up to February 24, thought to be around 170,000 troops.

Ukrainian estimates say Russia has lost more than 12,000 soldiers – with a further 3,000 taken as prisoners of war – plus 389 tanks and 167 aircraft.

Moscow is having to call on foreign fighters and troops based up to 9,600km away. British intelligence officials said: “Russia is struggling to conduct offensive operations in the face of sustained Ukrainian resistance.”

Read More

Armenia

Troops could come from Armenia, part of Russia’s Eastern Military District. Moscow has a strategic security partnership with its southern neighbour, including a military base in the country.

Some Russian troops are stationed in Armenia to maintain a ceasefire following war between Azerbaijan and Armenia in 2020 over Nagorno-Karabakh.

Eastern Military District troops are thought to use old equipment and are not considered Moscow’s finest.

Pacific Fleet

Troops from the east and the Pacific fleet, based in Vladivostok, will take around 10 days to get into position.

However, it is unclear whether Russian warships will be able to get into the Black Sea. Under the Montreux Convention, Turkey can restrict entry to the Black Sea in times of conflict. Russia already has a sizeable amphibious force in the area, threatening the south coast and strategically important port of Odesa.

Wagner Group

Moscow is also expected to turn to mercenary forces, including the shadowy Wagner Group that Western intelligence believes to be active in Libya, Venezuela, Syria and central Africa.

The organisation is held at arm’s length from Moscow, but is thought to receive significant support from the regular Russian military, in particular in terms of air

support.

Chechnya

Chechen fighters who supported Mr Putin in a public show of force are being deployed to Ukraine.

The country’s fighters gathered recently in central Grozny for an address by Ramzan Kadyrov, head of the Chechen Republic and a former sniper in Russia’s war in the country. Performance so far has been mixed, however, with social media images of their pick-up trucks destroyed.

One warlord, Magomed Tushayev, was reportedly killed at the start of the invasion in the fight for Hostomel, one of the key battlegrounds, and which has changed hands a number of times.

Reports suggested that Chechen troops had occupied Katyuzhanka, 60km north of Kyiv, on Tuesday.

Syria

Syrian combatants are also preparing to fight for Russia, according to Russian Defence Ministry images, although how many fighters have gone is unknown. Defence analysts expect the freezing temperatures in Ukraine will come as a shock to Syrians.

It is not thought Russia will risk its already stalled advance being further hampered by using foreign fighters against major objectives.

Instead, it will probably attempt to use these forces to “hold captured territory and free up its combat power to renew stalled offensive operations” said the UK Ministry of Defence.

What is Putin’s objective?

Ben Barry, of the International Institute of Strategic Studies in London, said Russia ought to have enough infantry “but the evidence was they were struggling”.

Mr Putin is likely turning to foreign forces for two reasons. First, it would be easier for him to withstand the political impact of casualties sustained by the additional troops.

In particular, losses to the Wagner Group, thought to consist mostly of former regular Russian soldiers, will be less controversial domestically.

The second reason is that “these people may be prepared to take higher risks”, Mr Barry said.

Why is Russia struggling?

The high casualty rate in Ukraine – for personnel and equipment – has taken Moscow by surprise. Putin is wary of losing too many more troops in a war he was not expecting to fight.

Mr Barry said poor military planning could be to blame. Moscow launched the campaign on February 24 with a force of around 170 battalion tactical groups, each of about 1,000 troops.

The majority of these were infantry.

The US-led invasion of Iraq in 2003 had around the same total number of troops, but only 45 battalions. The remaining troops were logisticians, engineers, medics and other supporting forces vital to keep an army going.

“Russia hugely underinvested in logistics,” Mr Barry said.

“It’s very difficult to tell how much of the force is actually on the front line or stuck in traffic jams.”

Read More

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2022]