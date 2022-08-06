Russia ‘ready to discuss Griner prisoner swap’ in private and warns US not to engage in ‘megaphone diplomacy’

US WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medallist Brittney Griner reacts as she listens to the verdict standing in a cage in a courtroom in Khimki just outside Moscow, Russia, on Thursday. Photo: Evgenia Novozhenina/Pool Photo via AP

Russia said yesterday it was ready to discuss a prisoner swap with the United States in private, a day after a Russian court jailed US basketball star Brittney Griner for nine years for a drugs offence.

The case against Ms Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medallist and Women’s National Basketball Association star, plunged her into the geopolitical storm that followed Russia’s sending of troops into Ukraine in February.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden had previously agreed on a diplomatic channel that should be used to discuss possible prisoner exchanges.

“We are ready to discuss this topic, but within the framework of the channel that was agreed upon by presidents Putin and Biden,” Mr Lavrov told media during a visit to Cambodia.

“If the Americans decide to once again resort to public diplomacy, that is their business and I would even say that it is their problem.”

Mr Biden told reporters at the White House that his administration was working to secure Ms Griner’s release.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Washington was prepared to engage with Moscow through the established diplomatic channels. .

The Kremlin has remained tight-lipped about the prospect of a swap, saying that if prisoner exchanges were discussed in the media, they would never happen.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to comment on the court’s ruling on Ms Griner. When asked if she could be pardoned, he said that the clemency procedure was coded in Russian laws.

Ms Griner’s sentence – which Mr Biden called “unacceptable” – could pave the way for a prisoner swap that would include the 31-year-old athlete and a prolific Russian arms dealer serving a 25-year prison term in the United States.

The United States has already made what Mr Blinken called a “substantial offer” to secure the release of Americans detained in Russia, including Ms Griner and former Marine Paul Whelan.

Washington has offered to exchange Russian arms trafficker Viktor Bout for Ms Griner and Mr Whelan, sources familiar with the situation have told Reuters.

Ms Griner was arrested on February 17 at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport with vape cartridges containing hashish oil in her luggage.

Ms Griner, who had been prescribed medical cannabis in the US to relieve pain from chronic injuries, said she had made an honest mistake by inadvertently packing her vape cartridges as she rushed to make her flight.

Cannabis is illegal in Russia for both medicinal and recreational purposes.