Russia ratchets up pressure on Europe over gas supplies

Moscow is at “war” with Europe amid the gas crisis, a Russian energy insider has said, as Vladimir Putin seeks to leverage the Continent’s energy dependence on his country’s resources.

Critics say EU leaders misread Russia’s long game on the gas market. The Continent’s energy crisis advanced last week as gas prices hit a record high, increasing eight-fold since January .

As Europe turned to Russia, the Kremlin mounted a days-long ‘I told you so’ campaign to berate Europeans for rushing to green energy.

Mr Putin chided Europe for being too short-sighted and trying to walk out on conventional energy sources too early and too abruptly.

He said Moscow wanted to sell gas to Europe on its own terms as he touted Russia’s Nord Stream 2 project. That calmed the markets somewhat, and sent prices falling on Wednesday.

“Let’s think about a possible increase in supply on the market but we have to do it carefully,” he said, addressing his energy minister.

Market watchers say Russia may be complicit in the crisis as Russian gas monopolist Gazprom in August stopped selling gas on the spot market and cut down on flow to gas storages in Europe.

Mikhail Krutikhin, one of Russia’s best-connected gas industry watchers, described the gas stalemate as a “war” between Russia and Europe. Moscow sees the West as unable to give up on Russian energy supplies right now and is taking full advantage, he said.

“The thinking is: first, we will make you freeze this first winter and cut down gas flows. Then you’ll come back, begging for help, forgetting about anti-trust energy laws and cursing the Swedish student Greta,” he wrote.

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2021]