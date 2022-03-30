Russia ‘pulling back from Kyiv’ as Ukraine offers deal

Vladimir Putin appeared to admit defeat in his plans to take Kyiv yesterday as Russia said it would “radically” cut back military operations near Ukraine’s capital.

Moscow claimed the withdrawal from Kyiv and the city of Chernihiv was to build trust in “constructive” peace negotiations.

Talks broke up yesterday in Istanbul after Ukraine offered to make itself permanently neutral if Western powers including the US and China provided military protection from Russian aggression.

Vladimir Medinsky, Russia’s chief negotiator, claimed Moscow did not want to “put Kyiv at military risk” because the people who make decisions that could bring peace, such as president Volodymyr Zelensky, were there.But he warned “de-escalation does not mean a ceasefire and there was still a long way to go” before a deal could be signed.

After a call with the leaders of the UK, France, Germany and Italy, US President Joe Biden said that the West would “keep the sanctions strong” while following Moscow’s next moves. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the Russian president could still seek to “twist the knife” despite Russia’s faltering invasion.

Washington believes the withdrawal of troops from near Kyiv is merely a redeployment after the invasion became bogged down in the north of the country.

US officials said the world should be prepared for more major offensives elsewhere.

Western leaders were sceptical over the extent and purpose of the withdrawal. John Kirby, the Pentagon spokesman, said Russia had “failed in its objective of capturing Kyiv” but cautioned that the majority of its forces remained arrayed around the capital.

Mr Putin’s close ally Sergei Shoigu, Russia’s defence minister, said the army’s priority was now the “liberation” of the Donbas in the east of the country, where two Russian-backed rebel regions broke away from Ukraine in 2014.

A Western official said the Russians were reinforcing the Donbas with battalion tactical groups to “envelop” Ukrainian forces in the area.

Denis Pushilin, a separatist leader, said the Russian-backed self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic would consider joining Russia once it controlled the whole Donetsk region.

Ukrainian forces have appeared to make significant territorial gains around Kyiv, Kharkiv and Kherson. They pushed back Russian forces from around Kyiv, including the town of Irpin, an important gateway to the capital.

Russia still posed a “significant threat” to the capital “through their strike capability”, said Western officials, while Moscow is expected to leave forces dug in around Kyiv to prevent Ukraine shifting forces east to protect the Donbas.

“In order to increase mutual trust,” Alexander Fomin, the Russian deputy defence minister, said, “a decision was made to radically, by a large margin, reduce military activity in the Kyiv and Chernihiv directions”.

“They were forced to do that. That is just face saving,” said Ben Wallace, Britain’s Defence Secretary. “I think what it is is an admission you can’t occupy Ukraine in its totality.”

During a visit to the Bardufoss military base in Norway, 300km inside the Arctic circle, Mr Wallace said: “Big cities, including those closer to Russia, have consistently resisted and are becoming very, very difficult for him [Putin] to take, which is why he’s reinforcing the east of the country and still pounding places like Mariupol.”

Ukraine said 12 people had been killed in a Russian strike against the regional government headquarters in Mykolaiv, adding to a toll estimated at 20,000 so far. Vitaliy Kim, the regional governor, said he survived the attack because he overslept.

Meanwhile, Kyiv’s peace offer yesterday on what was described as the most significant day in negotiations so far.

The offer would mean the US, China, France, Britain, Turkey, Germany, Poland and Israel would be legally obliged to defend a neutral Ukraine from future Russian aggression.

If necessary, they would provide Kyiv with “military assistance, armour and the closure of the sky over Ukraine”, officials said. None of the named countries have publicly responded.

“We want an international mechanism of security guarantees where guarantor countries will act in a similar way to Nato’s Article 5 – and even more firmly,” David Arakhamia, a Ukrainian negotiator, told reporters.

Article 5 obliges Nato allies to consider an attack on one of them to be an attack on them all. In return, Ukraine would never join Nato or develop nuclear weapons.

Oleksandr Chaly, another Ukrainian negotiator, said security guarantees involving members of Nato and the UN Security Council were “a possible format for ending the war”.

Nato leaders have repeatedly ruled out Mr Zelensky’s calls for a no-fly zone over Ukraine for fear of triggering a war between Russia and the alliance.

The eventual peace deal must be agreed by a referendum held under conditions of “full peace”, Kyiv said, as it demanded a ceasefire.

Russia’s negotiator said Moscow was “ready to consider” the proposals and would give “counter-proposals”.

The Ukrainians say they are ready to agree to become a non-aligned, non-nuclear state with no foreign military bases on their soil. But in return, they want Russia to agree not to oppose Ukrainian membership of the European Union.

Ukrainian EU membership would be difficult for the Kremlin to stomach. It was the prospect of Ukraine signing an association agreement with the bloc that prompted Mr Putin to intervene in 2013. That led to the Euromaidan protests that were followed by Russia’s seizure of Crimea and the start of the war in 2014.

Even if Russia does agree, hurdles remain. The reaction when Kyiv put in an urgent application for membership at the start of the war said it all. There was initial enthusiasm and solidarity. But days later Brussels made it clear there would be no fast-track admission. A number of member states including France are known to have reservations about rushing Ukraine into the bloc.

Mevlut Cavusoglu, the foreign minister of Turkey, which is hosting the talks, said the two sides had made unprecedented progress and that the discussions would be followed by a meeting between the Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministers.

He also said a meeting between Mr Putin and Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky was also “on the agenda” but did not give a timeframe.

