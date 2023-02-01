| 6.2°C Dublin

Close

Russia presses ahead with Donetsk campaign; Ukraine wants fighter jets

  • Town of Bakhmut comes under renewed fire -Ukraine military
  • Zelensky confers with top defence officials
  • US readies $2.2bn weapons package for Ukraine
Bakhmut Expand

Close

Bakhmut

Bakhmut

Bakhmut

Tom Balmforth and Dan Peleschuk

Russian forces are making incremental gains in their push to take territory in Ukraine's eastern province of Donetsk, focusing on the town of Bakhmut north of the regional capital.

Having finally persuaded NATO countries to supply modern battle tanks, President Volodymyr Zelensky's government is now lobbying hard for some of Ukraine's neighbours and Western allies to supply fighter jets.

More On Ukraine

Most Watched

Privacy