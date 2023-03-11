| 1.2°C Dublin

Russia plotting insurrection to control Moldova, US says

US National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby with White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre during a daily press briefing at the White House. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images Expand

US National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby with White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre during a daily press briefing at the White House. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Andrew Feinberg

Russia is trying to destabilise Moldova’s government and replace it with leadership more friendly toward Moscow, the White House has said.

National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said the US believes Russia “is pursuing options to weaken the Moldovan government” to prevent it from more closely integrating with Europe, and “with the eventual goal of seeing a more Russian-friendly administration in the capital.”

