Russia plotted cyber attack in bid to disrupt 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo

The Russian military intelligence unit behind the Novichok attack on Salisbury tried to disrupt the summer Olympics in Japan in a plot uncovered by a joint British and US counter-espionage operation.

The GRU launched 'cyber reconnaissance' operations on the 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games due to be held in Tokyo before they were postponed because of Covid-19.

Last night, the US Department of Justice said it was charging six Russian military officers with computer hacking offences that also included attacks on the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea and an attempt to infiltrate the British investigation into the Salisbury poisonings conducted at the chemical research laboratory at Porton Down.

The public disclosure is designed to cause embarrassment to Vladimir Putin's regime as part of a strategy to 'call out' illegal Russian cyber hacking. It is also intended to deter the Russians from launching further attacks.

Russia is banned from competing at the Olympics because of repeated state-sponsored doping offences.

In a scathing attack, Dominic Raab, the British foreign secretary, said: "The GRU's actions against the Olympic and Paralympic Games are cynical and reckless. We condemn them in the strongest possible terms. The UK will continue to work with our allies to call out and counter future malicious cyber attacks."

John Demers, assistant US attorney general and the Justice Department's top national security official, said: "No country has weaponised its cyber capabilities as maliciously and irresponsibly as Russia, wantonly causing unprecedented collateral ­damage to pursue small ­tactical advantages as fits of spite."

The UK's National Cyber Security Centre, part of GCHQ, concluded that the planned attacks on the 2020 games were part of a campaign of Russian "malicious activity".

The UK also confirmed that a cyber unit within the GRU had successfully targeted the opening ceremony of the 2018 winter games in South Korea.

Hackers succeeded in crashing the Olympics website, preventing spectators from printing tickets and disrupting the wifi inside the stadium.

It also launched attacks on broadcasters, a ski resort, Olympic officials and sponsors of the games in 2018.

The Russian GRU unit had disguised itself as North Korean and Chinese hackers. (© Daily Telegraph, London)

Telegraph.co.uk