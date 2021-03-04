Russia plays down US and EU’s sanctions over Navalny

The Kremlin yesterday played down the impact of sanctions imposed by the United States and the European Union over Moscow’s treatment of opposition politician Alexei Navalny, but said it would retaliate with reciprocal measures.

In US President Joe Biden’s most direct challenge yet to the Kremlin, the US on Tuesday imposed sanctions to punish Russia for what it described as Moscow’s attempt to poison Mr Navalny with a nerve agent last year.

Mr Navalny (44) fell ill on a flight in Siberia in August and German doctors concluded he had been poisoned with a nerve agent. The Kremlin has denied any role in his illness.

Washington on Tuesday imposed sanctions against seven senior Russian officials and on 14 entities.

The US acted in concert with the EU, which imposed largely symbolic sanctions on four senior Russian officials.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow would hit back in a way that best served its interests.

“Of course it’s impossible not to apply the principle of reciprocity,” he told reporters.

“We consider such decisions to be absurd, unjustified and most importantly, they have no effect or meaning.

“We can only regret this and express our bewilderment.”

Mr Peskov said the US sanctions would have no effect on the officials targeted because they are not allowed to travel outside Russia, own property abroad or hold foreign bank accounts due to the sensitivity of their positions.



Maria Zakharova, of Russia’s Foreign Ministry, said on Tuesday that the sanctions amounted to interference in Russia’s internal affairs, and that Moscow would retaliate “but not necessarily symmetrically.”

