Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during a news conference in Kyiv, Ukraine March 12, 2022. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during a news conference in Kyiv, Ukraine March 12, 2022. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

Pavel Polityuk

Russian occupying forces are planning to stage a "pseudo" referendum in the southern Ukrainian port city of Kherson to create a breakaway region, the deputy head of the local council said on Saturday.

"The creation of the (republic) will turn our region into a hopeless hole without life or a future," Sergey Khlan said in a post on social media.

Russian forces captured Kherson following the start of an invasion on February 24, but pro- Ukraine protesters have taken to the streets in the city to protest the invasion force.

More to follow

