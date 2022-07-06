| 14.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Russia offers jailed criminals freedom if they fight for six months in Ukraine

Weary: Viktor Lazar (37) collects water from a pumping system in the basement of his home in Saltivka district after Russian attacks in Kharkiv, Ukraine, yesterday. Photo: AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka Expand

Close

Weary: Viktor Lazar (37) collects water from a pumping system in the basement of his home in Saltivka district after Russian attacks in Kharkiv, Ukraine, yesterday. Photo: AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka

Weary: Viktor Lazar (37) collects water from a pumping system in the basement of his home in Saltivka district after Russian attacks in Kharkiv, Ukraine, yesterday. Photo: AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka

Weary: Viktor Lazar (37) collects water from a pumping system in the basement of his home in Saltivka district after Russian attacks in Kharkiv, Ukraine, yesterday. Photo: AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka

Nataliya Vasilyeva

Inmates in Russian prisons are being offered freedom if they agree to serve as mercenaries alongside the Wagner Group in Ukraine – and come back alive.

Relatives of inmates at two prisons outside St Petersburg told Russian news outlet iStories that prisoners have been promised 200,000 roubles (€3,000) a month and an amnesty if they survive six months of “voluntary” service.

Related topics

More On Russia

Most Watched

Privacy