Russia offers jailed criminals freedom if they fight for six months in Ukraine

Inmates in Russian prisons are being offered freedom if they agree to serve as mercenaries alongside the Wagner Group in Ukraine – and come back alive.

Relatives of inmates at two prisons outside St Petersburg told Russian news outlet iStories that prisoners have been promised 200,000 roubles (€3,000) a month and an amnesty if they survive six months of “voluntary” service.

The inmates were told they would serve with Wagner, a notorious St Petersburg-based military contractor whose fighters have been implicated in suspected war crimes in Syria and Mali.

According to a relative of one of the prisoners, the convicts were asked to “defend the Motherland”.

There have been persistent reports that the Russian army will soon face a lack of manpower if it does not declare a mass mobilisation, something that Vladimir Putin has been reluctant to do, fearing popular discontent.

Wagner recruiters are understood to have visited three prison colonies outside St Petersburg, in recent days.

According to one relative, prison officials told the inmates they would be transported out of prison with official papers showing they were being transferred to another prison.

From there, they would be under guard all the way until they crossed into Ukraine.

“He was told not everyone will come back alive,” the relative said, adding that those who make it out alive will be paid 200,000 roubles a month and offered amnesty. If they die, the family will be paid five million roubles (€85,000). All of this is just words. It’s not written anywhere.”

Relatives of the inmates told iStories that they were not clear about the exact nature of the assignments that are being offered.

Some said their men had been invited to serve alongside Wagner mercenaries while others were told they would be involved in reconstruction work in Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine.

An unidentified relative of an inmate in the IK-7 Yablonevka penal colony said he had already signed a contract to go to Ukraine.

“He told me two days after the meeting that he signed the contract and that there’s no going back,” the relative said.

“He says they’re going there to fight. Why did he agree? He was tempted by a promise that he would be back home in six months and his conviction would be invalidated.”

Alexander Rulev, head of the IK-7 colony, said he had not heard about the recruitment drive. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)