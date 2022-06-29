‘Russia must not win,’ Emmanuel Macron declares as G7 leaders harden rhetoric

Emmanuel Macron yesterday said Russia must not be allowed to win the war in Ukraine in a hardening of his rhetoric against Moscow.

In a marked change of tone from his call on world powers not to “humiliate” Vladimir Putin, the French president said Western allies should be ready to back Kyiv for as long as necessary to achieve victory.

“I really hope that the end [of the conflict] can be achieved by the end of the year, with a certainty and a desire, which is that Russia cannot and must not win,” Mr Macron told reporters at the end of the G7 meeting in Bavaria.

His comments will ease concerns among allies that he could coerce Ukraine into signing a bad peace deal with Russia. Mr Macron has previously face accusations of appeasement by maintaining dialogue with the Russian leader. His remarks were seen as an attempt to align more closely with other G7 leaders.

As the search for survivors continued in the rubble of a Ukrainian shopping centre bombed by Russian forces, the French president said attacks on civilian targets showed the need to intensify military support for Ukraine and extend sanctions against Moscow.

“Our support for Ukraine and our sanctions against Russia will continue as long as is necessary and with the necessary intensity in the coming days,” Mr Macron said.

The German chancellor, who has also been criticised for his hesitancy to back Ukraine, said sanctions on Russia would only be lifted when Mr Putin accepts his invasion has failed. Olaf Scholz said: “All the sanctions we imposed over Crimea are still there. All the sanctions we imposed because of the Russian-incited uprising in Donbas are still there. And the same will go for the decisions taken now, which are much more severe.”

“There is only one way out: for Putin to accept that his plans in Ukraine will not succeed,” he added. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)

