Russia may yet use chemical weapons, says US as drone poison claims probed in Mariupol

The US has “credible information” that Russia “may use chemical agents” in its push to take the besieged city of Mariupol, US secretary of state Antony Blinken said last night.

It came after Britain said it was “urgently” investigating claims Russia has used chemical weapons after footage showed a soldier and civilians in Mariupol struggling to breathe following an alleged attack on their positions.

The Azov regiment, a Ukrainian unit with far-right links that has been defending Mariupol since the start of the invasion, said three people suffered symptoms after Russian drones dropped an unknown toxic substance on Monday.

The claim could not immediately be verified, but UK foreign secretary Liz Truss said: “We are working urgently with partners to verify details. Any use of such weapons would be a callous escalation in this conflict and we will hold Putin and his regime to account.”

Mr Blinken said he was “not in a position to confirm” that chemical weapons had been deployed but added: “We had credible information that Russian forces may use a variety of riot-control agents, including tear gas mixed with chemical agents that would... weaken and incapacitate entrenched Ukrainian fighters and civilians, as part of the aggressive campaign to take Mariupol.”

In an update yesterday, the Azov regiment said the three victims suffered “facial hyperaemia, high blood pressure and heartburn in the oropharynx and mucous membranes of the eyes” after the attack.

“Civilians had minimal contact with the substance and the epicentre was far from civilian locations,” it added.



One unnamed civilian victim, apparently a worker at the Azovstal steel plant where Ukrainian forces were making their last stand, said in a video released by the regiment that he went out to get some air to find the factory compound blanketed with smoke.

“It looked like there was white fog all over the factory. It tasted sweet,” the middle-aged man said. “I felt immediately sick: my ears started ringing, my heart started beating faster and I felt weak in my legs.”

His elderly mother and a Ukrainian soldier also described similar symptoms.

Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian president, said the reports were being treated very seriously but did not say that they had been confirmed.

Chemical weapons were used extensively by Syrian government forces allied to Russia during the civil war in that country in the 2010s, but not by Russia itself.

James Heappey, the British armed forces minister, told Sky News: “There are some things that are beyond the pale and the use of chemical weapons will get a response. All options are on the table for what that response could be.”

Azovstal is the last significant bastion of Ukrainian resistance in Mariupol, which has been largely reduced to rubble by a Russian assault that has lasted over a month.

Eduard Basurin, a spokesman for the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic, told Russian state television on Monday that chemical weapons could be used to “smoke out” Ukrainian forces from underground tunnels in the steelworks.

He walked back those comments yesterday, insisting that when he spoke about “chemical defence troops” he meant forces that use flame-throwers.

“Whatever they made up – this is their problem,” Mr Basurin said of Azov’s claims.

Mariupol mayor Vadym Boychenko said the latest estimate was that about 21,000 civilian residents of the port city had been killed since the start of Russia’s invasion.





Meanwhile, Ukraine yesterday accused Russia of carrying out a cyber attack against its electricity grid, in the first reported such attack on critical infrastructure during the conflict. The country said in a statement that a software “bomb” planted by Russian hackers was set to go off on Friday and would delete files on all infected computers.

The attack was designed to disconnect substations, which would have shut down parts of the national grid. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)

