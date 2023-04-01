| 8°C Dublin

Russia may put intercontinental missiles in Belarus if necessary

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko delivers a state-of-the nation address in Minsk, Belarus, yesterday.
Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko delivers a state-of-the nation address in Minsk, Belarus, yesterday.

Caleb Davis

President Alexander Lukashenko has said that Russia, which has already decided to station tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, could also, if necessary, put intercontinental or strategic nuclear missiles there too.

In an annual address to lawmakers and government officials, Mr Lukashenko said Moscow’s plans to station nuclear arms on the territory of its close ally would help protect Belarus, which he said was under threat from the West.

