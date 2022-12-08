Russia may be pushing Belarus to open a new front in war on Ukraine

Russia's ally Belarus said yesterday it was moving troops and military hardware to counteract what it called a “threat of terrorism”, amid signs Moscow could be pressuring Minsk to open a new front in the war against Ukraine.

Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko, who relied on Russian troops to put down a popular revolt two years ago, has already allowed his country to serve as a staging ground for Russia’s invasion of their neighbour.

He has so far kept his own army from joining it – but recent signs are that may change.

On Saturday, Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu flew unannounced to Minsk. He and his Belarusian counterpart amended their security co-operation agreement, without disclosing the new terms.

Thousands of Russian troops have deployed in Belarus since October, Ukraine says, and Belarus has increasingly spoken of a threat of “terrorism” from partisans operating from across the border.

Lukashenko has ordered his military to compile information about reservists by the end of this year.

Yesterday the Belarus Security Council said that troops and hardware would be moving in the country over the next two days, with imitation weapons being used for training.

It gave no further details about the number of troops or types of hardware that would be moved, or to what locations or of the nature of the training exercises.

In Minsk, residents said there were no outward signs of unusual activity there.

In the past, some Western diplomats have been sceptical that Belarus would join the war, noting that it had a comparatively small military, and that Moscow would be wary of rekindling public opposition to Lukashenko that would weaken him for little gain, two years after mass protests that he violently quelled.

An adviser to Belarusian opposition leader-in-exile Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, told reporters it would be “political suicide” for Lukashenko to send Belarusians into Ukraine.

“Soldiers will not obey, elites will split, new protests will start. Lukashenko knows this. Belarusians will not swallow this, and the whole system will crumble,” he said.

“For Lukashenko the status quo is most desirable: he intensified repression, no one pays attention to dissidents anymore, and he receives Putin’s assistance as an exclusive ally.”

Ukrainian officials have also said they doubted Russia had enough troops in Belarus to attack from there yet, and action near the border could be intended instead as a decoy.

The Institute for the Study of War think-tank said this month it believes Belarus is conducting an “information operation aimed at fixing Ukrainian forces on the border”.

But some analysts say the flurry of activity in recent weeks could also be a genuine sign Belarus might send troops.