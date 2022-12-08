| 0.4°C Dublin

Russia may be pushing Belarus to open a new front in war on Ukraine

Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko in Minsk on November 29, 2022 Expand

Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko in Minsk on November 29, 2022

Tom Balmforth

Russia's ally Belarus said yesterday it was moving troops and military hardware to counteract what it called a “threat of terrorism”, amid signs Moscow could be pressuring Minsk to open a new front in the war against Ukraine.

Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko, who relied on Russian troops to put down a popular revolt two years ago, has already allowed his country to serve as a staging ground for Russia’s invasion of their neighbour.

