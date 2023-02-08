| 5.4°C Dublin

Russia loses 1,030 troops in just 24 hours in deadliest day of the war so far, says Ukraine

Kyiv says Putin is pouring troops and mercenaries into Donetsk

Ukrainian servicemen fire a BM-21 Grad multiple launch rocket system towards Russian positions on a frontline near the town of Marinka. Photo: Reuters/Marko Djurica Expand

Asia Stefan

Ukraine said yesterday the last 24 hours were the deadliest of the war so far for Russian troops as Moscow pressed on with an intensifying winter assault in the east, bringing tens of thousands of freshly mobilised troops to the battlefield.

The Ukrainian claim could not be independently verified and Russia has also claimed to have killed large numbers of Ukrainian troops in recent weeks.

