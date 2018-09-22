News Europe

Saturday 22 September 2018

Russia looms in background as Pope preaches solidarity in Baltics

 

Pope Francis is on a four-day trip to the Baltic nations
Pope Francis is on a four-day trip to the Baltic nations

Philip Pullella

Pope Francis will carry a message of solidarity to the Baltic nations on a visit starting today, nearly 30 years after they broke away from the Soviet Union and as they look warily towards a newly aggressive Russia.

The four-day trip is the first by a pope to Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia since 1993 and, a quarter of a century on, the countries are members of Nato and the eurozone. But the past still looms large in a region subject in turn to Soviet and Nazi oppression and where religious persecution left a traumatic legacy.

In Lithuania, where he starts his trip, Francis will visit the Vilnius Museum of Occupations and Freedom Fights, a former Soviet KGB prison where hundreds were murdered and thousands, including many priests, shipped off to Siberia.

Irish Independent

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News