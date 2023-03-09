Russia unleashed a massive missile barrage on cities across Ukraine early Thursday, targeting energy infrastructure in the first attack on such a scale in three weeks. Ukrainian officials reported injuries and hits on residential buildings.

Five people have been reported killed so far.

Air raid sirens wailed for hours across Ukraine, including the capital, Kyiv, where explosions occurred in two western areas of the city. Defence systems were activated around the country, and it wasn't clear how many missiles struck targets or were intercepted.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said explosions were reported in the Holosiivskyi district and emergency services were heading there. Two people were wounded in the Sviatoshynskyi district, also on the west side of the city, and cars were ablaze there, the mayor added.

In eastern Ukraine, 15 missiles struck Kharkiv and the outlying northeastern region, hitting residential buildings, according to Kharkiv Gov. Oleh Syniehubov. He promised to reveal more details about the scale of the damage or any casualties in Ukraine’s second-largest city.

“Objects of critical infrastructure is again in the crosshairs of the occupants,” he said in a Telegram post.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported on Telegram that there were “problems with electricity” in some parts of the city.

The governor of the southern Odesa region, Maksym Marchenko, also reported strikes on Odesa, saying that energy facilities and residential buildings were hit. Marchenko warned on Telegram for people to stay in shelters.

The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, which is occupied by Russian forces, lost power as a result of the missile attacks, according to nuclear state operator Energoatom.

It was the sixth time the plant was in a state of blackout since it was taken over by Russia months ago, forcing it to rely on 18 diesel generators that can run the station for 10 days, Energoatom said. Nuclear plants need constant power to run cooling systems and avoid a meltdown.

“The countdown has begun,” Energoatom said.

"The last link between the occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant and the Ukrainian power system was cut off," it said.

Energoatom said that the fifth and sixth reactor have been shut down and electric power needed for the plant's functioning is supplied by 18 diesel generators which have enough fuel for 10 days.

Russia-installed officials in the Moscow-controlled part of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region claimed on Thursday the halt in electricity supplies to the nuclear power station from Ukrainian-held territory was "a provocation".

Ukraine’s Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko condemned the missile strikes as "another barbaric massive attack on the energy infrastructure of Ukraine,” saying in a Facebook post that facilities in Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk and Zhytomyr regions had been targeted.

Ukrainian Railways reported power outages in certain areas, with 15 trains delayed up to an hour.

Preventive emergency power cuts were applied in Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk and Odesa regions, supplier DTEK said. Klitschko said 40pc of people in Kyiv were without heating because of the emergency power cuts. Water supplies were uninterrupted, he said.

More explosions were reported in the northern city of Chernihiv and the western Lviv region, as well as in the cities of Dnipro, Lutsk and Rivne. Ukrainian media also report explosions in the western regions of Ivano-Frankivsk and Ternopil.

Russia has been hitting Ukraine with these massive missile attacks since last October. Initially, the barrages targeting the country’s energy infrastructure took place weekly, plunging the entire cities into darkness, but became more spread out in time, with commentators speculating that Moscow may be saving up ammunition.

The last massive barrage took place on February 16.

The governor of Odesa region, Maksym Marchenko, said on Telegram that a mass missile attack had hit an energy facility in the port city, cutting power. Residential areas had also been hit.

Kharkiv region Governor Oleh Synehubov said the city and region had been hit by 15 strikes, with targets including infrastructure. Other strikes were reported in the central city of Dnipro and regions throughout the country.

Late on Wednesday, Ukraine's military said its forces had managed to push back intense Russian attacks on the eastern mining town of Bakhmut, despite a Russian claim of control of its eastern half.

As one of the bloodiest battles of the year-long war ground on in the town's ruins, Ukrainian defenders - who last week appeared to be preparing for a tactical retreat - remained defiant.

"The enemy continued its attacks and has shown no sign of a letup in storming the city of Bakhmut," the General Staff of the Ukrainian armed forces said on Facebook. "Our defenders repelled attacks on Bakhmut and on surrounding communities."

Ukrainian military and political leaders now speak of hanging on to positions and inflicting as many casualties as possible on the Russians to grind down their fighting capability.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video address late on Wednesday that the battle for Bakhmut and the surrounding Donbas region was "our first priority".

In a separate interview with CNN, he said: "We think that in the Donbas direction Russia has started its offensive. This is the offensive. This is what it looks like: a slow aggression, because they don't have enough strength and forces."

Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Russian mercenary group Wagner, said his fighters had captured the eastern part of Bakhmut. If true, Russian forces would control nearly half the city in a costly pursuit of their first big victory in several months.

"Everything east of the Bakhmutka River is completely under the control of Wagner," Prigozhin said on the Telegram messaging app.

The river bisects Bakhmut, on the edge of Ukraine's Donetsk province that is already largely under Russian occupation. The town centre is on the west side of the river.

Prigozhin has issued premature success claims before. Reuters was unable to verify the situation on the ground.

Ukrainian military analyst Oleh Zhdanov said that in addition to the Zabakhmutka district on the eastern outskirts of Bakhmut, the Russians had captured Ilyinivka district on the north side.

"The situation is critical," he said in a video commentary, adding that Russian forces had also made gains near Avdiivka to the south of Bakhmut as well as to the north around Svatovo.

Arms buying push

Russia was throwing more troops into the battle, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said before a meeting of European Union defence ministers in Stockholm.

"They have suffered big losses, but at the same time we cannot rule out that Bakhmut may eventually fall in the coming days," Stoltenberg said.

EU defence ministers agreed to speed up the supply of artillery rounds and buy more shells to help Ukraine's military, which is burning through shells faster than its allies can manufacture them.

Under the plan, EU states would get financial incentives worth 1 billion euros to send more of their artillery rounds to Kyiv, while another 1 billion euros would fund joint procurement of new shells.

Counteroffensive

Russia has said it has annexed nearly 20pc of Ukraine's territory and says taking Bakhmut would be a step towards seizing the whole of the industrial Donbas region on its border.

Western analysts say Bakhmut has little strategic value, although its capture would be a boost to Russian President Vladimir Putin and his military after a series of setbacks in what they call their "special military operation". Russia casts its invasion of Ukraine as a response to threats to its security from its neighbour's ties to the West.

Kyiv says the losses suffered by Russia in the battle for Bakhmut could determine the course of the war, with Ukraine expected to launch a counteroffensive when the weather improves and it receives more Western military aid, including tanks.

A Ukrainian military drone showed the scale of destruction in Bakhmut, filming apartment blocks on fire and smoke billowing from residential areas.

Iryna Vereshchuk, a deputy Ukrainian premier, said fewer than 4,000 civilians - including 38 children - out of a pre-war population of some 70,000 remain in Bakhmut.