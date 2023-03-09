| 3.4°C Dublin

Russia launches mass missile attacks on cities across Ukraine in change of tactic; Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant loses power

  • Missiles rain down across the country, targeting energy infrastructure and hitting residential areas
  • Mercenary chief: Russians hold part of bombed-out city
  • Nuclear plant has ten days’ diesel generator fuel left
  • Smoke billows over Bakhmut, buildings burn
  • EU agrees to push ahead on joint arms buying to help Kyiv
An emergency worker extinguishes fire in vehicles at the site of a Russian missile strike, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv on Thursday. Reuters

Cynthia Osterman

Russia launched a devastating bombardment against cities across Ukraine, killing at least five people and casting hundreds of thousands more into sporadic blackouts with a new mix of weapons that mostly evaded air defences.

The strike was unusual in the number of expensive, high-end missiles used, raising the difficult to answer the question of why Russian planners decided to deploy them in such numbers now.

