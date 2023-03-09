Russia launches mass missile attacks on cities across Ukraine in change of tactic; Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant loses power

Russia launched a devastating bombardment against cities across Ukraine, killing at least five people and casting hundreds of thousands more into sporadic blackouts with a new mix of weapons that mostly evaded air defences.

The strike was unusual in the number of expensive, high-end missiles used, raising the difficult to answer the question of why Russian planners decided to deploy them in such numbers now.

Ukraine said it shot down 34 of the 81 missiles fired, a lower than usual proportion because the barrage included three classes of weapon against which it has no defence.

They included six Kinzhals, which military analysts assess to be a version of the nuclear-capable Iskander ballistic missile adapted for launch from an aircraft. This was the largest number of Kinzhals Russia has used in a single air strike to date.

All got through, along with six KH-22 anti-ship missiles and 13 S-300 anti-aircraft missiles adapted for use against land targets, according to Ukraine's Air Force.

The attack extended Russian President Vladimir Putin's five-month campaign of air strikes targeting civilian infrastructure including the energy grid, hospitals, schools and residential buildings.

Officials are reporting at least six deaths in the largest such nighttime attack in three weeks.

Volodymyr Zelensky said the barrage, which came as many people slept, as an attempt by Moscow “to intimidate Ukrainians again”.

“The occupiers can only terrorise civilians. That’s all they can do,” he said.

The war has largely ground to a battlefield stalemate over the winter.

The Kremlin’s forces started targeting Ukraine’s power supply last October in an apparent attempt to demoralise the civilian population.

The attacks later became less frequent, with analysts speculating Russia may have been running low on ammunition.

The last major bombardment took place on February 16.

At one meter in diameter and eight meters long, the Kinzhal travels at high speeds and carries a destructive 480 kilogram (1,058 pound) payload, making it a fearsome weapon that was likely developed to target ships and command centers in the event of conflict with the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

"It's difficult to intercept because it's launched at long-range, it's fast, (above Mach 5 at peak speed), it's likely capable of mid-course maneuvers like the 9K720 Iskander (RS-SS-26 Stone) of which it's a variant, and it flies at altitudes that have tended to be neglected by ground based air defences," said Douglas Barrie, senior fellow for military aerospace at the International Institute for Strategic Studies, a London think tank.

How many Russia has to use in Ukraine is unknown and the fact that six were used in a single attack tells us little, according to Barrie. "In general terms, I don't think any single conventional weapon type is a game changer," he said.

While Ukraine's authorities say the electricity grid has survived the most difficult period of winter, low temperatures continue to pose risks to millions of Ukrainians left vulnerable from the war. The capital and major cities such as Kharkiv, Odesa and Zhytomyr reported blackouts, while air-raid sirens that started blaring after midnight continued to sound as the sun rose.

The barrage underscored the wide-scale destruction Putin's forces are wreaking on Ukraine as the war enters its second year. Tens of thousands of people have died in Russia's attempt to seize control of its neighbor â€” and until recently historical ally â€” while the fighting has driven more than a third of Ukraine's 41 million people from their homes.

US intelligence does not believe Russia can make major gains on the ground in Ukraine this year because of its large numbers of casualties, its inability to replenish its stocks of weapons and ammunition and poor leadership and morale, Avril Haines, the director of national intelligence, told a US Senate committee on Wednesday.

That may persuade Russian President Vladimir Putin to prolong the war, she said.

The latest missile attack left almost half of consumers in Kyiv without heating, with temperatures at around nine degrees centigrade

In southern Ukraine, the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station, which is occupied by Russian forces, lost power as a result of the missile attacks, according to nuclear state operator Energoatom.

It is the sixth time Europe’s largest nuclear plant has been in a state of blackout since it was taken over by Russia months ago, forcing it to rely on diesel generators which can run the station for 10 days.

Nuclear power stations need constant power to run cooling systems and avoid a meltdown, and fears remain about the possibility of a catastrophe at Zaporizhzhia.

The head of the UN nuclear watchdog expressed alarm at the latest blackout, saying he is “astonished by the complacency” of the organisation he leads, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

“What are we doing to prevent this happening? We are the IAEA, we are meant to care about nuclear safety,” director-general Rafael Mariano Grossi told its board of directors in a meeting on Thursday, according to an IAEA statement.

“Each time we are rolling a dice,” he said. “And if we allow this to continue time after time, then one day our luck will run out.”

The agency has placed teams of experts at all four of Ukraine’s nuclear power plants to reduce the risk of severe accidents.

Air raid sirens wailed through the night across Ukraine, including the capital, Kyiv, where explosions occurred in two western areas of the city. Defence systems were activated around the country.

Overall, Russia launched 81 missiles and eight exploding Shahed drones, according to Ukraine’s chief commander of the armed forces, Valerii Zaluzhnyi. Thirty-four cruise missiles were intercepted, as were four drones, he said.

Viktor Bukhta, a 57-year-old resident of a damaged residential building in Kyiv’s Sviatoshynski district, where officials said three people were hurt and apartment windows were shattered, said a missile landed nearby at about 6.45am (4.45am GMT).

“We went into the yard. People were injured. They helped. First aid kits were handed out from the cars,” he said.

“Then the cars caught fire. We tried to extinguish them with car fire extinguishers. And I got a little burnt.”

Ukrainian air force spokesman Yurii Ihnat said he could not remember such an onslaught, with Moscow launching a broad variety of missiles, including six hypersonic Kinzhal cruise missiles.

Foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba was scathing about the attack, tweeting: “No military objective, just Russian barbarism.”

Kyiv’s city administration said the capital was attacked with both missiles and exploding drones. Many were intercepted but its energy infrastructure was hit.

Smoke could be seen rising from a facility in Kyiv’s Holosiivskyi district and police had cordoned off all roads leading to it.

The alarm in Kyiv was lifted just before 8 am (6am GMT), with air raid sirens falling silent after around seven hours.

Private electricity operator DTEK said three of its power stations were hit. There were no casualties but the company said equipment was severely damaged.

Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, was left without running water and heating after 15 missiles hit the region, mayor Ihor Terekhov told the Ukrainian public broadcaster.

Mr Terekhov said electricity shortages also disrupted mobile communications and public transport in the city, as all trams and trolleybuses ground to a halt.

Around 150,000 households were left without power in Ukraine’s northwestern Zhytomyr region. In the southern port of Odesa, power lines were damaged and emergency blackouts occurred.

Three men and two women were killed in the Lviv region after a missile struck a residential area, Lviv governor Maksym Kozytskyi said.

Three buildings were destroyed by fire and rescue workers were combing through rubble looking for more possible victims, he said.

A sixth person was killed and two others hurt in multiple strikes in the Dnipropetrovsk region which targeted its energy infrastructure and industrial facilities, governor Serhii Lysak said.

Aside from the hail of missiles, Russian shelling killed six other civilians from Wednesday to Thursday, Ukrainian officials said, including three people at a bus stop in Kherson.

In the south, Odesa governor Maksym Marchenko said missiles hit residential buildings and several power lines were damaged in strikes on his region.

He said six missiles and one drone were shot down.

Ukrainian energy minister Herman Halushchenko condemned the missile strikes as “another barbaric massive attack on the energy infrastructure of Ukraine”, saying in a Facebook post that facilities in Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk and Zhytomyr regions had been targeted.

Ukrainian Railways reported power outages in certain areas, with 15 trains delayed.

Preventive emergency power cuts were applied in Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk and Odesa regions, supplier DTEK said.