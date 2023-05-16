Russia launches ‘exceptional’ attack on Kyiv using missiles and drones
Associated Press Reporters
Loud explosions sounded above Kyiv early on Tuesday as Russia launched an intense air attack on the capital using a combination of drones, cruise missiles and possible ballistic missiles.
