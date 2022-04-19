Russia launches a full-scale offensive in east as Volodymyr Zelensky pleads for more weapons

Russia has launched its long-feared, full-scale offensive to take control of Ukraine’s east, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky announced last night.

“Now we can already state that the Russian troops have begun the battle for the Donbas,” he said in a video address.

President Zelensky said a “significant part of the entire Russian army is now concentrated on this offensive”.

The Donbas is Ukraine’s mostly Russian-speaking industrial heartland in the east, where Moscow-backed separatists have been fighting Ukrainian forces for the past eight years and have declared two independent republics that have been recognised by Russia.

In recent weeks, the Kremlin declared the capture of the Donbas its main goal of the war after its attempt to storm Kyiv failed.

After withdrawing from the capital, it began regrouping and reinforcing its ground troops in the east for what could be a climactic battle.

“No matter how many Russian troops are driven there, we will fight,” Mr Zelensky vowed.

“We will defend ourselves. We will do it every day.”

The Ukraine military’s general staff said Russian forces were yesterday increasing assaults in the Luhansk and Donetsk regions – both of which are part of the Donbas – as well as in the area of Zaporizhzhia.

It also said Russia was sending reinforcements to the Crimean Peninsula – seized from Ukraine in 2014 – and to the Rostov-on-Don area, which borders Ukraine.

The announcement from Mr Zelensky came as Russia bombarded the western city of Lviv and a multitude of other targets across Ukraine in what appeared to be an intensified bid to grind down the country’s defences.

At least nine people were reported killed in the missile strikes on Lviv, a city very close to the Polish border that has suffered only sporadic attacks during almost two months of war and has become a haven for civilians fleeing the fighting elsewhere.

To the Kremlin’s increasing anger, Lviv has also become a major gateway for Nato-supplied weapons.

In other developments, Ukrainian soldiers have “liberated” at least three towns in a counter-offensive aimed at stifling an anticipated Russian attack on the east of the country.

The towns, located around Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second city, were seen as key strategic points in starving battle-stricken Russian forces of supplies.

Ukrainian fighters also recaptured the settlements of Lebyazhye and Kutuzivka from Russian troops.

It came as Ukrainian soldiers appeared to have launched a counter-attack in Mariupol, despite “overwhelming” Russian forces around the city.

Mariupol has been under attack for more than 50 days, but Denys Shmyhal, the Ukrainian prime minister, has vowed to “fight absolutely to the end”.

The last known pocket of resistance is a group of around 500 Ukrainian fighters from the Azov battalion holed up in a sprawling steel plant.

They ignored an order from the Russians on Sunday to surrender or be killed.

“The city still has not fallen,” Mr Shmyhal said.

Images which have been released by the Ukrainians, but not independently verified, shows their troops pinning down a group of Russian soldiers and tossing grenades over a brick wall.

Some Russians wriggle away from the blasts while others lie motionless.

“The defence of Mariupol continues. Despite the overwhelming forces of the enemy, the Azov Regiment fighters launch [a] counter-attack,” an account linked to the battalion said on Twitter.

Mr Zelensky urged Western leaders to accelerate their deliveries of weapons, which he has complained have been too slow, to enable his forces to keep repelling Russian troops.

“Every delay in weapons, every political delay is a permission for Russia to take the lives of Ukrainians,” he said.