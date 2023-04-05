| 10.4°C Dublin

Russia issues threat of ‘counter-measures’ as Nato welcomes Finland

Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg smiles as Finnish foreign minister Pekka Haavisto and US secretary of state Antony Blinken shake hands during a joining ceremony at the Nato foreign ministers&rsquo; meeting at the alliance&rsquo;s headquarters in Brussels yesterday. Photo: REUTERS/Johanna Geron/Pool Expand

Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg smiles as Finnish foreign minister Pekka Haavisto and US secretary of state Antony Blinken shake hands during a joining ceremony at the Nato foreign ministers’ meeting at the alliance’s headquarters in Brussels yesterday. Photo: REUTERS/Johanna Geron/Pool

Anne Kauranen

Finland formally joined Nato yesterday, its flag unfurling outside the military bloc’s Brussels headquarters, in a historic policy shift brought on by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, drawing a threat from Moscow of “counter-measures”.

Finland’s accession, ending seven decades of military non-alignment, roughly doubles the length of the border that Nato shares with Russia and bolsters its eastern flank as the war in Ukraine grinds on with no resolution in sight.

