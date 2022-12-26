| 2.2°C Dublin

Russia is ready to negotiate over war in Ukraine but West is refusing, Vladimir Putin tells state television

Russian President Vladimir Putin at a briefing after the State Council meeting at the Kremlin last Thursday. Photo: Getty Expand

Russian President Vladimir Putin at a briefing after the State Council meeting at the Kremlin last Thursday. Photo: Getty

Guy Faulconbridge

Russia is ready to negotiate with all parties involved in the war in Ukraine — but Kyiv and its Western backers have refused to engage in talks, President Vladimir Putin claimed in an interview aired yesterday.

Russia’s February 24 invasion of Ukraine has triggered the most deadly European conflict since World War II and the biggest confrontation between Moscow and the West since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis. There is, thus far, little end in sight to the war.

