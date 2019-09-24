Russia 'is pulling the strings of white terror'

Russia is manipulating white supremacist terrorism around the world, former US national security officials have warned.

Groups are "emulating" jihadists by forging a "transnational" community, Joshua Geltzer, the former US senior director of counter-terrorism, told a Congressional committee.

"This is not terrorism 'domestic' to any one nation alone. It is a global surge in violence inspired by white supremacy," he said. "The Russian government adds violent energy to the transnational network of white supremacists."

Ali Soufan, a former FBI agent, said: "There are extensive ties between the Russian government and far-right groups in Europe.

"Russian disinformation efforts have fuelled anti-immigrant sentiment in countries like Sweden." Mr Geltzer also told the committee it was "outdated" to call attackers such as the gunman in the recent mass shooting in El Paso Texas, "domestic" terrorists. (© Daily Telegraph, London)

