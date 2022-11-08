Russia is losing its aircraft faster than it can replace them – UK

Russia is losing aircraft in Ukraine at a “significantly” higher rate than it can replace them, the UK’s Ministry of Defence said yesterday.

Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian army, said last week that Moscow had lost 278 aircraft in the war – more than twice the 119 the Soviet Union lost over in nearly 10 years of fighting in Afghanistan.

“Whilst we cannot independently verify these figures, Russia’s continued lack of air superiority is likely exacerbated by poor training, loss of experienced crews, and heightened risks of conducting close air support in dense air defence zones,” the UK’s ministry said in its daily intelligence briefing.

“This is unlikely to change in the next few months.

"Russia’s aircraft losses likely [outstrip] their capacity to manufacture new airframes,” it said.

“The time required for the training of competent pilots further reduces Russia’s ability to regenerate combat air capability.”

Yesterday, Kyiv hailed the arrival of more air defence systems from Norway, Spain and the US, after military analysts urged the West to shore up Ukraine’s ability to protect its energy infrastructure from Russian attacks.

Defence minister Oleksiy Reznikov said on social media: “Nasams and Aspide air defence systems arrived in Ukraine!

"These weapons will significantly strengthen the Ukrainian army and will make our skies safer.”

A series of jet crashes have drawn attention to Russia’s difficulties in keeping its warplanes in the air.

Last month, an Su-34 fighter-bomber crashed into an apartment block in the city of Yeysk, on the Sea of Azov, after suffering an apparent engine failure. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)

