Russia intensifies attacks as more allies promise military aid for Ukraine

Ukraine battled Russian troops trying to pierce its lines in the east and north-east yesterday, and artillery bombardments intensified after Western allies promised to send tanks to the Kyiv government to repel the invaders.

Kyiv said fierce battles were under way, a day after at least 11 people were killed in missile and drone strikes which were seen in Ukraine as a response to the promises by important allies to send the tanks.

After weeks of wrangling, Germany and the United States this week said they would send Ukraine dozens of modern tanks to help push back Russian forces, opening the way for other countries to follow suit.

Poland gave Ukraine a further boost yesterday by promising an additional 60 tanks on top of 14 German-made Leopard 2 tanks it had already pledged. Belgium also announced a new package of military aid.

Both sides in the war are expected to launch spring offensives, but Washington has advised Ukraine to wait until the latest weapons are in place and training has been provided – a process expected to take several months.

Moscow accused US president Joe Biden of prolonging the war by arming Kyiv. Ukraine says the only way to end the war is for allies to give it the weapons to win it.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said the situation at the front remained extremely acute, particularly in the eastern Donetsk region.

In an evening address yesterday, Mr Zelensky said Russian forces were not just storming Ukrainian positions but also destroying the towns and villages around them.

In Bohoiavlenka village in Donetsk, soldiers said fighting around the nearby town of Vuhledar had intensified, with Russian troops constantly trying to advance and capture it.

Vuhledar had come under intense shelling in the past 24 hours, with seven buildings and two schools damaged, said Yevhen Nazarenko, spokesman for the Ukraine army’s 68th brigade.

“They constantly use artillery fire, aviation. There is no single quiet minute here. We kill them, they sustain big losses, but they don’t stop actions and keep sending new forces to capture our positions,” he said.

Thick smoke rose over Bohoiavlenka and explosions could be heard in the background. Some homes were damaged.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy takes part in a commemoration ceremony for the Holocaust victims in Babi Yar, one of the biggest single massacres of Jews during the Nazi Holocaust, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine January 27, 2023. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy takes part in a commemoration ceremony for the Holocaust victims in Babi Yar, one of the biggest single massacres of Jews during the Nazi Holocaust, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine January 27, 2023. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

Oleh Synehubov, governor of the northeastern region of Kharkiv, said fierce fighting was continuing along the front lines there but Ukrainian forces were holding out.

Millions of Ukrainians faced electricity shortages after Thursday’s missile and drone strikes, the latest to target energy facilities and deprive people of heat, light and water.

Russian air attacks hit five high-voltage substations in the central, southern and southwest regions on Thursday, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.

Ukraine will need an additional $17bn in financing this year for energy repairs, demining and to rebuild infrastructure, he added.

Russia has been targeting Ukraine’s energy infrastructure with intense air strikes far from the front weekly since October. Kyiv says the attacks serve no military purpose and aim to harm civilians, a war crime. Moscow says the strikes are intended to reduce Ukraine’s ability to fight.

The latest strikes focused on “facilities that operate Ukraine’s defence industrial complex and transport system,” it said. “The goals of the massive attack have been reached. All the assigned targets have been neutralised.”

After Ukraine recaptured land in the second half of 2022, front lines have been largely frozen for more than two months, with Russia trying to gain ground in the east and protect a corridor of land it has seized in southern Ukraine.

Oleskandr Musiyenko, head of the Military and Strategic Research Centre of Ukraine, said Russia was sending in more reinforcements, mainly conscripts, to block Ukrainian advances.

Kyiv accuses Moscow of deporting children as well as adults from occupied areas and giving them Russian passports. Filippo Grandi, the UN’s refugee agency chief, said this violated “the fundamental principles of child protection in situations of war” and Russia must stop it.

Japan has tightened sanctions, expanding an export ban list and freezing assets of Russian officials and entities.

But Ukraine’s hopes that the European Union would impose sanctions affecting nuclear energy were dealt a blow by Hungary, which said it would veto such moves.

Russia tightened its own moves against Western entities, with communications regulator Roskomnadzor saying it had blocked the websites of the CIA and FBI.