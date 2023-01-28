| 4.7°C Dublin

Russia intensifies attacks as more allies promise military aid for Ukraine

Moscow destroying towns and villages in fierce battles, says Zelensky

Women stand next to damaged residential houses, as workers try to repair electricity cables following Russian missile attacks on January 26, 2023 in an urban-type settlement Hlevakha, outside Kyiv, Ukraine. (Photo by Roman Pilipey/Getty Images) Expand
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy takes part in a commemoration ceremony for the Holocaust victims in Babi Yar, one of the biggest single massacres of Jews during the Nazi Holocaust, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine January 27, 2023. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS Expand

Vladyslav Smilianets

Ukraine battled Russian troops trying to pierce its lines in the east and north-east yesterday, and artillery bombardments intensified after Western allies promised to send tanks to the Kyiv government to repel the invaders.

Kyiv said fierce battles were under way, a day after at least 11 people were killed in missile and drone strikes which were seen in Ukraine as a response to the promises by important allies to send the tanks.

