Russia in threat to split with EU over sanctions

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov says Russia must be ready in advance of any unfriendly steps from the EU.

Russia is prepared for a split with the European Union if the bloc imposes crippling new sanctions amid a dispute over the treatment of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, the nation’s top diplomat has warned.

In response to a question about Moscow’s willingness to break links with the EU, foreign minister Sergey Lavrov said in televised remarks that Russia does not want to be isolated but must increase its self-sufficiency to face potential EU sanctions.

“We don’t want to be isolated from international life, but we must be ready for that,” he said. “If you want peace, you must prepare for war.”

Asked if Russia is heading towards a split with the European Union, he replied: “We proceed from the assumption that we are ready for that.”

He emphasised the importance of economic ties with the 27 EU nations, adding that Moscow would continue engaging in mutually beneficial co-operation, but must prepare for the worst and increasingly rely on its own resources.

“We must achieve that in the economic sphere, if we see again, as we have felt more than once, that sanctions imposed in some areas create risks to our economy, including in the most sensitive spheres, such as supplies of parts and components,” he added.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasised that Russia wants to maintain normal ties with the EU but needs to prepare for the worst if the bloc takes hostile actions.

“If we face a destructive course that will hurt our infrastructure, our interests, Russia must be ready in advance for such unfriendly steps. We must be self-reliant,” Mr Peskov said during a call with reporters.

