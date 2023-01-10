| 6.9°C Dublin

Russia hunting for A-list movie star after anti-war outburst

In an interview, Artur Smolyaninov said he does ‘not give a damn what will be left of Russia geographically’ following the invasion of Ukraine

Nataliya Vasilyeva

Russia’s top investigative body is hunting down a patriotic film star after he spoke out against the war and said he could fight for Ukraine.

 Artur Smolyaninov walked away from his successful career and a string of lucrative contracts to flee Russia in order to openly condemn the invasion of Ukraine without risk of arrest.

