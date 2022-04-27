Russia hints at invasion of Moldova as tensions rise over unexplained attacks

Russia has hinted it might invade Moldova, saying it “would like to avoid” intervening in the breakaway region of Transnistria, but suggesting it might have to act after a series of unexplained attacks on infrastructure.

This was also hinted at by Ukraine yesterday after it said Russian troops in the region had been put on “full combat readiness”.

The comments came after attacks on radio towers and the local security ministry that have seen Transnistrian authorities close schools and set up checkpoints across the region.

Transnistria, a pro-Russian enclave in the former Soviet nation of Moldova, hosts Russian troops and borders south-western Ukraine.

Andrei Rudenko, Russia’s deputy foreign minister, said he would “like to avoid such a scenario” in which Moscow was required to intervene, but that “certain forces” had created “a hotbed of tension”.

Kyiv has suggested the attacks are “false flag” in nature, allowing the Kremlin to extend its invasion, while the head of Transnistria claimed the incidents could be traced back to Ukraine in a bid to drag his region into the conflict.

Yesterday, an unidentified explosive device blew up radio towers outside the regional capital. The two damaged towers are used to broadcast Russian state media.

On Monday evening, unidentified attackers fired at Transnistria’s state security headquarters.

Maia Sandu, Moldova’s president, yesterday chaired an ad-hoc meeting of her security council. It was agreed to tighten security measures in the country and increase patrols along the border as well as the line of contact with Transnistria.

Ms Sandu pointed to “various forces inside Transnistria” who could seek to undermine the fragile balance of power in the country.

“We condemn all provocations and attempts to get Moldova involved in the actions that could endanger peace in our country,” she said.

Transnistria is unrecognised and has been in a state of frozen conflict for almost 30 years after trying to break away from Moldova.

It has not seen hostilities since 1992. (©Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)

