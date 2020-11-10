Russia helps broker peace deal between Azeris and Armenians

Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia said they have signed a deal to end the military conflict over the Nagorno-Karabakh region after more than a month of bloodshed.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan first announced the signing on social media in the early hours of this morning and the Kremlin and Azerbaijan's president Ilham Aliyev later confirmed the news.

"The signed trilateral statement will become a (crucial) point in the settlement of the conflict," Mr Aliyev said in a televised online meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Mr Putin said Russian peacekeepers would be deployed along the frontline in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Arayik Harutyunyan, the leader of the Nagorno-Karabakh region, said on Facebook that he gave agreement "to end the war as soon as possible".

The declaration has followed six weeks of heavy fighting and advancement by Azerbaijan's forces.

Combat

Baku said yesterday it had seized dozens more settlements in Nagorno-Karabakh, a day after proclaiming victory in the battle for the enclave's strategically positioned second-largest city.

"The decision is made basing on the deep analyses of the combat situation and in discussion with best experts of the field," Mr Pashinyan said on social media. "This is not a victory but there is not defeat until you consider yourself defeated.

"We will never consider ourselves defeated and this shall become a new start of an era of our national unity and rebirth."

People had celebrated in the streets of Azerbaijan's capital on Sunday when Mr Aliyev announced his country's forces had taken Shusha, which sits on a mountaintop overlooking Nagorno-Karabakh's main city, Stepanakert.

Armenia had denied the mountain enclave's ethnic Armenian forces had lost control of the city Armenians call Shushi, but said fighting around it was heavy.

"The combat in the vicinity of Shushi goes on. The Nagorno-Karabakh army units are successfully carrying out their mission, depriving the enemy of the initiative," Armenian defence ministry spokeswoman Shushan Stepanyan had said earlier.

Emboldened by Turkish support, Azerbaijan said it had, since September 27, retaken much of the land in and around Nagorno-Karabakh that it lost in a war over the breakaway territory which killed an estimated 30,000 people in the 1990s.

Armenia had denied this.

Several thousand people are feared to have been killed in the latest flare-up of the conflict over territory which is internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan but populated and controlled by ethnic Armenians.

Three ceasefires have failed in the past six weeks and Azerbaijan's superior weaponry and battlefield gains had reduced its incentive to seek a lasting peace deal.

Shusha, or Shushi, is bordered by sheer cliffs and could serve as a staging post for an Azeri assault on Stepanakert, military and political analysts had said. Its population was predominantly made up of Azeris before the 1991-94 war, and it is culturally significant to both sides.

Irish Independent