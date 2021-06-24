Russia ‘fired shots and put bombs in path of British warship’ 

HMS Defender, Russian forces fired warning shots at the Royal Navy destroyer after it entered the country’s territorial waters in the Black Sea

Russia said it fired warning shots and dropped bombs in the path of a British warship yesterday in the Black Sea .

Moscow said the British destroyer was in waters Russia has laid claim to off the coast of the Crimea peninsula.

Britain rejected Russia’s account of the incident, saying it believed any shots fired were a pre-announced Russian “gunnery exercise”, and that no bombs had been dropped.

But the British confirmed HMS Defender had sailed through what it described as waters belonging to Ukraine.

The ship was “conducting an innocent passage through Ukrainian territorial waters in accordance with international law”, Britain’s Ministry of Defence said.

“It’s incorrect to say either that it was fired upon or that the ship was in Russian waters,” Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s spokesman said.

Military experts said the incident appeared to represent an escalation in confrontation between the West and Russia over disputed sea lanes.

Russia seized and annexed the Crimea peninsula from Ukraine in 2014 and considers areas around the peninsula’s coast to be Russian waters. Western countries deem the peninsula part of Ukraine and reject Russia’s claim to the seas around it.

“Innocent passage” is an internationally recognised right for ships to sail through territorial waters of a country provided they mean no harm.

“This was done to test Russian resolve over Crimea,” Mark Gray, a maritime security specialist and a retired colonel with Britain’s Royal Marines, said.

“Russia is trying to create facts on the ground and get them respected internationally, so that their annexation is in effect rubber-stamped by the world,” he said.

“Nonetheless, the Russian response is extraordinarily robust, a tad undiplomatic and way over the top.”

Read More

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said the incident showed Russia’s “aggressive and provocative policies” in the Black Sea and nearby Azov Sea constituted a “continuous threat to Ukraine and its allies”.

In a tweet, he called for more cooperation between Nato and Ukraine in the Black Sea.

Western countries are in the Black Sea this week conducting naval exercises known as Sea Breeze. Hours before the incident, Russia’s embassy in Washington had called on the United States and allies to cancel them.

The British destroyer visited the Ukrainian port of Odessa this week, where an agreement was signed for Britain to help upgrade Ukraine’s navy.

Russia’s defence ministry said the British destroyer had left Russian waters soon after Russia fired the warning shots. A Russian bomber dropped four high explosive fragmentation bombs in its path, it said.

The Russian ministry said the British ship had ventured as far as 3km into Russian waters near Cape Fiolent, a landmark near the port of Sevastopol, headquarters of the Russian Navy’s Black Sea fleet.

“The destroyer had been warned that weapons would be used if it trespasses the border of the Russian Federation. It did not react to the warning,” the ministry said.

The Russian Defence Ministry said it has summoned the British military attaché in Moscow to protest about the British destroyer’s manoeuvre.

HMS Defender, a Type 45 destroyer, is part of the British Carrier Strike Group currently heading to the Indo-Pacific region. However, it was announced earlier this month it would be temporarily breaking away from the group to carry out its “own set of missions” in the Black Sea.

Russia annexed Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula in 2014, a move that was not recognised by most countries in the world.

Read More



