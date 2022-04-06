Russia facing into catastrophic debt default following new US sanctions

The US Treasury Department has prohibited Russia from withdrawing funds held in American banks to pay its debt obligations, a major escalation aimed at forcing the Kremlin to pick between a catastrophic default and other difficult economic measures.

The Biden administration will separately announce an additional sweeping sanctions package today that includes a ban on all new investment in Russia, sanctions on Russian banks and state-owned enterprises, and additional sanctions on Russian government officials, according to a person familiar with the matter, speaking on the condition of anonymity to reflect measures not yet announced. These steps are being taken in coordination with the G7 and the European Union. Treasury also announced new sanctions yesterday targeting Russian cyber-crime operations.

Until now, the Biden administration had allowed Russia to continue to repurpose the substantial funds it has kept in US financial institutions to make required payments on its sovereign debt. But with two large payments due – and amid the ongoing atrocities in Ukraine – the Treasury Department changed course, blocking the Kremlin from processing payments on the Russian bonds. The measure means that Moscow will have to default because of missed debt payments or repurpose other government funds to meet those payments. Russia continues to bring in large amounts of money from oil and gas exports because of European dependence on Russian energy, but it has faced the increasing strain of Western sanctions. The US and allies have announced multiple steps to hurt Russia's economy, curbing the country's technology exports and imposing sanctions on Russian financial institutions, the defence sector and government officials. Preventing Russia from using its international reserves to pay its debt creates another financial problem at a time of already enormous economic strain for the country. Russia has 30 days to find another way to meet the two payments. A default would make it harder for Russia to borrow from international lenders, dramatically pushing up the cost of borrowing for the Kremlin. The Biden administration is under growing pressure to escalate its economic strikes against Russia as scenes emerge of massacres of civilians in Ukraine. Treasury officials have argued that the steps taken so far have punished Russia with nearly unprecedented speed, telling reporters last week that Russia's economy is projected to contract by more than 10% this year. (© Washington Post)

