Russia facing into catastrophic debt default following new US sanctions

US president Joe Biden has imposed severe economic sanctions on Russia. Photo: AP Photo/Evan Vucci Expand

US president Joe Biden has imposed severe economic sanctions on Russia. Photo: AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Jeff Stein

The US Treasury Department has prohibited Russia from withdrawing funds held in American banks to pay its debt obligations, a major escalation aimed at forcing the Kremlin to pick between a catastrophic default and other difficult economic measures.

The Biden administration will separately announce an additional sweeping sanctions package today that includes a ban on all new investment in Russia, sanctions on Russian banks and state-owned enterprises, and additional sanctions on Russian government officials, according to a person familiar with the matter, speaking on the condition of anonymity to reflect measures not yet announced. These steps are being taken in coordination with the G7 and the European Union. Treasury also announced new sanctions yesterday targeting Russian cyber-crime operations.

