Russia expelling 23 British diplomats - says they 'must leave within a week'
The Russian Foreign Ministry has said they are expelling 23 British diplomats from the country.
They said the diplomats must leave Russia within a week.
The move comes as a response after British Prime Minister Theresa May earlier ordered 23 Russian diplomats expelled as part of measures to punish Russia over the March 4 poisoning of former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in the city of Salisbury.
Russia’s Foreign Ministry summoned the British ambassador for talks in the dispute over a nerve agent attack on a former spy in the UK.
British Ambassador Laurie Bristow arrived at the Russian Foreign Ministry on Saturday morning.
British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of personally ordering the poisoning.
Mr Putin’s spokesman denounced the claim.
More to follow
Reuters