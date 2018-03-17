Russia expelling 23 British diplomats - says they 'must leave within a week'

They said the diplomats must leave Russia within a week.

The move comes as a response after British Prime Minister Theresa May earlier ordered 23 Russian diplomats expelled as part of measures to punish Russia over the March 4 poisoning of former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in the city of Salisbury.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry summoned the British ambassador for talks in the dispute over a nerve agent attack on a former spy in the UK.