Ukraine making ‘some progress’ in pushing back troops to regain annexed regions

Firefighters work to put out a fire in a supermarket during a Russian drone and missile strike amid Russia’s attack on Odessa, Ukraine, yesterday. Two employees of the supermarket were hospitalised. Photo: Defence Forces Southern Ukraine/Handout via REUTERS

Russia is in the process of equipping its new nuclear submarines with hypersonic Zircon missiles, the head of Russia’s largest shipbuilder has said, as Ukraine reported fierce fighting on the front line.