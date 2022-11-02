Russia deploys hypersonic missiles in Belarus to send ‘message to the West’

Russia has deployed air-launched hypersonic missiles to a base in Belarus, the UK’s ministry of defence (MoD) has said.

Yesterday, in its daily update on the Ukraine war the MoD in London shared a satellite image which it said showed two Russian warplanes, along with a well-protected container believed to be storing missiles.

The image, taken on October 18 at the Machulishchy air base outside Minsk, shows what MoD analysts identified as MiG-31K jets, as well as a canister that possibly contains Kinzhal hypersonic missiles.

“Russia has occasionally launched these weapons during the Ukraine war, but stocks are probably very limited,” the MoD said.

The MiG-31K was specially developed to carry the missiles, which have a range of more than 1,900km.

Stationing the jets in Belarus would do little to increase the number of targets they could hit in Ukraine, the MoD said. “It has probably carried out the deployment mainly to [send a] message to the West and to portray Belarus as increasingly complicit in the war,” it added.

Minsk allows Russian troops to be stationed on Belarusian territory and stage attacks on Ukraine from there, although it insists it does not want to join the war directly.

Last month, Minsk and Moscow announced a joint force to defend Belarusian borders, while Ukraine warned Russian aviation units were deploying to Belarusian bases on its border.

The Kinzhal missile is among the most-feared weapons in Russia’s arsenal. Capable of reaching speeds of up to mach 10 – or 10 times the speed of sound – it is much harder to intercept than conventional ballistic missiles. It can carry a 500kg explosive payload, or a tactical nuclear warhead.

However, some Western analysts have cast doubt over the weapon’s capabilities, arguing that the Kinzhal is based on the Iskander missile, which was designed in the 1980s.

Dr Sidharth Kaushal, a research fellow at the Royal United Services Institute, said the Kinzhal is no more of a threat than the Iskander ballistic missile on which it is based. “For Ukraine, this changes very little,” he said.

Dr Kaushal added: “Air-launching the missile does increase its range, but beyond that the threat is no greater than a regular Iskander ballistic missile. That [is] not to say it’s not a challenge – the Iskander’s quasi-ballistic trajectory makes it a real challenge for air defences and it has proven effective at targeting key infrastructure when used.” (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)

