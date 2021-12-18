Russia demands NATO quit east Europe in Ukrainepat s

Russia wants a legally binding guarantee that the NATO alliance would give up any military activity in eastern Europe and Ukraine as part of a wish list of ambitious security guarantees it wants to negotiate. with the West.

The demands form a package that Moscow says is an essential requirement for lowering tensions in Europe and defusing a crisis over Ukraine, in which western countries have accused Russia of sizing up for a potential attack as it masses troops on the country’s border.

Russia denies it plans to invade.

They also contained elements – such as an effective Russian veto on NATO membership for Ukraine – that the west has already ruled out.

Presenting the demands in detail for the first time, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told reporters yesterday that Russia and the west must start from a clean sheet in rebuilding relations.

“The line pursued by the United States and NATO over recent years to aggressively escalate the security situation is absolutely unacceptable and extremely dangerous,” he said.

“Washington and its NATO allies should immediately stop regular hostile actions against our country, including unscheduled exercises ... and manoeuvres of military ships and planes, and stop the military development of Ukrainian territory.”

Sam Greene, professor of Russian politics at King’s College London, said on Twitter that President Vladimir Putin was “drawing a line around the post-Soviet space and planting a ‘keep out’ sign”.

“It’s not meant to be a treaty: it’s a declaration,” he said. “But that doesn’t necessarily mean this is a prelude to war. It’s a justification for keeping Moscow’s hair-trigger stance, in order to keep Washington and others off balance. Question is, how long can that be maintained, before it loses its efficacy?”

Mr Ryabkov said Russia was not willing to put up with the current situation any more. He urged the United States to take the proposals seriously and come up with a constructive response fast.

Ryabkov said Russia was ready to start talks as soon as Saturday, with Geneva a possible venue, and that its negotiating team was ready.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the United States had seen the proposals and was speaking to allies.

“There will be no talks on European security without our European allies and partners,” Ms Psaki told reporters.

The Russian demands were presented as it had massed 100,000 troops backed by tanks, artillery and missiles on its border with Ukraine.



