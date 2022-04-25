A boy stands next to a wrecked vehicle in front of an apartment building damaged during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine April 24, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Civilians react as they gather on Orthodox Easter Sunday in this handout image at the Azovstal steel plant where Ukrainian soldiers are holding out and civilians sheltering, amid Russia's siege of the city, during its invasion, in Mariupol, Ukraine April 24, 2022. Azov/Handout via REUTERS

Masks and personal belongings are pictured in this handout image at the Azovstal steel plant where Ukrainian soldiers are holding out and civilians sheltering, amid Russia's siege of the city, during its invasion, in Mariupol, Ukraine April 24, 2022. Azov/Handout via REUTERS

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy arrives for a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine April 24, 2022. Picture taken April 24, 2022. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY.

Ukraine's defence ministry said on Monday Russia was continuing to attack in eastern Ukraine but was being pushed back.

Defence Ministry spokesperson Oleksandr Motuzyanyk said Russian forces had attempted to break through the defences of towns including Rubizhne, Popasna, Sievierodonetsk, Maryinka and Avdiivka, and was attempting to advance from the town of Izyum towards Barvinkove and Sloviansk.

Earlier today, Russia struck Ukraine's Kremenchuk oil refinery with long-range missiles and hit military installations in its former Soviet neighbour, the Russian defence ministry reported on Monday.

"The armed forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation in Ukraine," the ministry said.

Russia said it struck Ukrainian military installations and the Kremenchuk oil refinery near the Dnipro River that the governor of the Poltava region had said was destroyed earlier this month.

"High-precision long-range weapons destroyed fuel production facilities at an oil refinery on the northern outskirts of the city of Kremenchuk, as well as petroleum products storage facilities which fuelled military equipment for Ukrainian troops," the ministry said.

Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine has killed thousands of people, displaced millions and raised fears of a wider confrontation between Russia and the United States - by far the world's two biggest nuclear powers.

President Vladimir Putin says the "special military operation" in Ukraine is necessary because the United States was using Ukraine to threaten Russia and Moscow had to defend against the persecution of Russian-speaking people.

Ukraine says Russia is fighting an imperial-style land grab and that Putin's claims of genocide are nonsense.

Putin says the conflict in Ukraine is part of a much broader confrontation with the United States which he says is trying to enforce its hegemony even as its dominance over the international order declines.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said his country would overcome "dark times," in an emotional address at Kyiv's 1,000-year-old Saint Sophia Cathedral to mark Orthodox Easter on Sunday as fighting in the east overshadowed the religious celebrations.

The trip by Blinken and Austin, announced earlier by Zelensky, was the highest-level visit to Ukraine by U.S. officials since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of the country on Feb. 24.

The White House has not confirmed any visit, and the State Department and Pentagon declined to comment. But Oleksiy Arestovych, an adviser to Zelensky, said late on Sunday in a social media video that Blinken and Austin had arrived in Kyiv and were holding talks with the Ukrainian president.

Expand Close Masks and personal belongings are pictured in this handout image at the Azovstal steel plant where Ukrainian soldiers are holding out and civilians sheltering, amid Russia's siege of the city, during its invasion, in Mariupol, Ukraine April 24, 2022. Azov/Handout via REUTERS / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Masks and personal belongings are pictured in this handout image at the Azovstal steel plant where Ukrainian soldiers are holding out and civilians sheltering, amid Russia's siege of the city, during its invasion, in Mariupol, Ukraine April 24, 2022. Azov/Handout via REUTERS

"We are inspired by the resilience of Orthodox Christians in Ukraine in the face of President Putin's brutal war of aggression," Blinken said earlier on Twitter.

Zelensky on Twitter thanked U.S. President Joe Biden and the United States for leadership in supporting Ukraine.

After Ukrainian fighters forced a Russian retreat from around Kyiv, Moscow's assault is now focused on the eastern Donbas region and the south of the country. With a semblance of normal life returning to the capital, several countries have reopened embassies in recent days and some residents who fled the fighting returned for Easter.

Moscow, which describes its actions in Ukraine as a "special military operation", denies targeting civilians and rejects what Ukraine says is evidence of atrocities, saying Kyiv staged them to undermine peace talks.

Pope Francis called for an Easter truce: "Stop the attacks in order to help the exhausted population. Stop," he said.

Ukrainian refugees filled churches across central Europe.

"I pray that this horror in Ukraine ends soon and we can return home," said Nataliya Krasnopolskaia, who fled to Prague from Odesa last month, one of the more than 5 million Ukrainians estimated to have escaped the country.

Expand Close Civilians react as they gather on Orthodox Easter Sunday in this handout image at the Azovstal steel plant where Ukrainian soldiers are holding out and civilians sheltering, amid Russia's siege of the city, during its invasion, in Mariupol, Ukraine April 24, 2022. Azov/Handout via REUTERS / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Civilians react as they gather on Orthodox Easter Sunday in this handout image at the Azovstal steel plant where Ukrainian soldiers are holding out and civilians sheltering, amid Russia's siege of the city, during its invasion, in Mariupol, Ukraine April 24, 2022. Azov/Handout via REUTERS

Equipment

Ukrainian officials plan to tell Blinken and Austin of the immediate need for more weapons, including anti-missile systems, anti-aircraft systems, armoured vehicles and tanks, Zelensky aide Igor Zhovkva told NBC News on Sunday.

The United States and NATO allies have shown growing readiness to supply heavier equipment and more advanced weapons systems. Britain has promised to send military vehicles and is considering supplying British tanks to Poland to free up Warsaw's Russian-designed T-72s for Ukraine.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said after talks by phone with Zelensky that Ankara was ready to assist in negotiations with Russia. Zelensky said he discussed with Erdogan the need for the immediate evacuation of civilians from the southern city of Mariupol, the site of the biggest battle of the conflict.

Russian forces attempted again to storm the Azovstal steel plant that is the main remaining Ukrainian stronghold in Mariupol on Sunday, Ukrainian officials said, adding that more than 1,000 civilians are also sheltering there.

Ukraine on Sunday proposed a "special" round of negotiations with Russia to discuss the fate of the civilians and Ukrainian troops still trapped in the city, though Moscow has yet to respond publicly.

The aim of the talks would be to establish an immediate ceasefire in Mariupol, "multi-day" humanitarian corridors, and the freeing or swapping of Ukrainian fighters trapped in the plant, Ukraine's Arestovych said.

Serhiy Volyna, commander of Ukraine's 36th Marine brigade forces in Mariupol, said Russia was hitting the plant with air and artillery bombardments.

"We are taking casualties, the situation is critical... we have very many wounded men, (some) are dying ... the situation is rapidly worsening," Volyna said.

Moscow has previously declared victory in the city and said it did not need to take the plant.

Capturing Mariupol would link pro-Russian separatists who control parts of the regions of Donetsk and Luhansk that make up the Donbas with the southern Black Sea peninsula of Crimea, which Moscow seized in 2014.

Ukraine estimates tens of thousands of civilians have been killed in Mariupol and says 100,000 civilians are still in the city. The United Nations and Red Cross say the civilian toll is at least in the thousands.

‘Human tragedy’

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, the spiritual head of Eastern Orthodox Christians worldwide, called for humanitarian corridors in Mariupol and other areas of Ukraine, where he said "an indescribable human tragedy is unfolding".

The governor of Donetsk, Pavlo Kyrylenko, said five people, including at least two children, were killed by Russian shelling in the area on Sunday.

Kharkiv region officials said three people were killed and 14 injured in shelling throughout the day, and that Ukrainian forces there had launched counter-offensives that brought three villages back under Ukrainian control.

Arestovych said Russia was attempting to concentrate forces near the southeastern town of Hulyaipole in the Zaporizhzhia region and had moved forward 10 km (6.21 miles)in the last 24 hours, but that Ukrainian forces had now slowed that advance.

Expand Close A boy stands next to a wrecked vehicle in front of an apartment building damaged during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine April 24, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp A boy stands next to a wrecked vehicle in front of an apartment building damaged during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine April 24, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Ukraine's armed forces operations command said in the past week its forces in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions had repulsed 63 Russian attacks and destroyed 55 tanks and dozens more vehicles, including 13 tanks over the last 24 hours.

Russia said on Sunday its missiles hit eight military targets overnight, including four arms depots in the Kharkiv region and one facility in the Dnipropetrovsk region producing explosives for the Ukrainian army.

Russian state news agency TASS quoted a local official as saying on Sunday a village in Russia's Belgorod region bordering Ukraine was shelled from across the frontier, but that there were no casualties or damage.

Reuters could not independently confirm the reports from either side.

British military intelligence said Ukrainian resistance had been strong, especially in the Donbas, despite some Russian gains.

"Poor Russian morale and limited time to reconstitute, re-equip and reorganise forces from prior offensives are likely hindering Russian combat effectiveness," it said.